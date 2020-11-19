Socially Distant Alpine Biergarten Opening in Chicago Region

Long Grove, IL – Lake County destination brewery Buffalo Creek Brewing is taking a page out of its Bavarian-rooted handbook with the launch of its Socially Distant Alpine Biergarten on Black Friday.

In authentic German tradition, Buffalo Creek Brewing, a German style brewery, will transform its picturesque grounds into an alpine winter retreat throughout the upcoming cold months as a way to continue serving safely during the pandemic. Set against a scenic pine forest backdrop, the Alpine Biergarten at Buffalo Creek Brewing offers: multiple roaring fire pits, patio and barrel table heat lamps, sheepskin throws, twinkle lighting, holiday décor, outdoor table service, and over two acres of winter wonderland to explore and stay socially distanced from others.

“We’re mimicking the Europeans and creating a true alpine winter biergarten experience,” says owner/brew master Mike Marr, who is basing the concept off his travels abroad. “The beer will be cold but the atmosphere will warm your soul!”

Opening weekend will be rung in with the launch of a special small batch mint chocolate cookie stout called Kringle on Friday, November 27 followed by a charitable Christmas ale called True North on Saturday, November 28. Buffalo Creek Brewing will donate $1 from every pint of True North poured (until the supply runs out) to Youthbuild Lake County in support of the non-profit organization’s mission of helping self-sufficient young adults thrive and improve their communities. Opening weekend festivities will additionally feature a Pint of Music, a food truck, and hot chocolate. The Alpine Biergarten will be open throughout the remainder of the fall and winter seasons during normal Buffalo Creek Brewing business hours unless there is severe weather. Families are welcome; the brewery also features non-alcoholic specialties.

Buffalo Creek Brewing complies with COVID-19 health and safety regulations to protect customers and staff, including tables distanced at least 6-feet apart, the implementation of sanitation stations, and mandatory mask-wearing when not seated.

About Buffalo Creek Brewing

Buffalo Creek Brewing is Lake County’s only destination brewery located in the heart of downtown Long Grove (about 30 miles NW of Chicago). What makes the brewery a destination? It’s not in a warehouse or an old rundown building, but instead settled in a transformed art studio in the middle of a historic village. The state-of-the-art brewing facility features Bavarian-style beer and themed taproom, biergarten patio, private event room, brew masters lounge and scenic lawns spacious enough for gaming and social distancing. Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, IL 60047.