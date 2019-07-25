Smuttynose Brewing Releases Redesigned Labels

HAMPTON, N.H.— Smuttynose Brewing Co., New Hampshire’s craft brewery since 1994, is thrilled to announce its first core label redesign in 25 years, putting iconic Granite State locations at the forefront of the beers you’ve known and loved for a quarter-century.

Featuring watercolor art and a depth of detail best appreciated with time (or a couple beers), the labels offer a visceral window to the experiences that define the state Smuttynose calls home: a day on the lake with your faithful Chocolate Lab or a peaceful afternoon spent lazing in the shadow of Franconia Notch with friends. Locations for the new labels are as follows:

Finestkind IPA: Echo Lake State Park, Conway, NH

Old Brown Dog Ale: Back Lake, Pittsburgh, NH

Vunderbar Pilsner: Cannon Mountain Tram, Franconia, NH

Robust Porter: Carlton Covered Bridge, Swanzey, NH

New Hampshire Pale Ale: Portsmouth Harbor, NH

“Now, more than ever, craft beer is as much about the experience of drinking as the brew itself,” said Smuttynose VP and CMO Aubree Giarrosso. “We’ve always kept that top of mind with our core beers. With these new labels, we’re not just celebrating what makes New Hampshire great; we’re championing all the moments, big and small, that call for a beer among family and friends.”

Smuttynose is also thrilled to announce an expansion into downtown Dover, NH, with the opening of Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen Summer/Fall 2019 at 47 Washington St., the former site of 7th Settlement Brewery.

The new Dover location will have space for 150 seated guests and showcase new and unique craft beers through an ever-changing 16-tap tower, complemented with a full scratch menu utilizing beer in many of the recipes. Smuttynose’s popular core beers – including Finestkind IPA, Old Brown Dog Ale, and New Hampshire Pale Ale – all of which have been re-released into the market with brand new labels, will also be on draft.

Smuttynose Brewery & Kitchen comes quickly on the heels of a total campus upgrade at Smuttynose Brewing Co. in Hampton, NH. Punctuated by a complete renovation of the onsite restaurant, Smuttynose Restaurant, highlights include a new menu, beautifully expanded outdoor patio, and a 40-foot, custom trailer bar visitors can walk up to at their leisure. An outdoor, elevated stage will play host to a fun and dynamic schedule of weekly musical acts.