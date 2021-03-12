Smooj Inks Deals with Pennsylvania Distributors, Begins National Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After viral success in Michigan, the boundary-pushing “hard seltzer smoothie” brand Smooj will expand distribution into Central and Eastern Pennsylvania later this month, the first step in the company’s national rollout plan.

Smooj assigned PA-based distributors 31st & Wharton (an independently operated division of Origlio Beverage) and ACE Distributing last week. The brand is also partnering with goPuff, the Philadelphia-based digital delivery platform, to enable round-the-clock delivery of Smooj directly to local customers.

Smooj—created in March 2020 by Troobado, the innovation arm of HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor, MI—is the first-to-market leader in an emerging category of fruited hard seltzers. Unlike mainstream hard seltzers, Smooj is made with real blended fruit for a smoothie-like texture and full-flavored drinking experience.

“Our goal was to invent an entirely new, totally irresistible category of beverage,” said Smooj founder and CEO Tommy Kennedy. “We’ve been blown away by the response and are excited to introduce Smooj to new drinkers across the country.”

Since launch, more than 15 new Smooj flavors have been released to rave reviews. On the beer review platform Untappd, Smooj is one of the highest-rated breweries in the world.

In November 2020, Smooj kicked off distribution across Michigan with fan favorites Strawberry Banana and Piña Colada. These two flavors are slated for the brand’s initial rollout into Pennsylvania.

Smooj will begin hitting shelves in the Philadelphia metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs on March 22. The brand plans to expand into more regional epicenters throughout the U.S. in 2021, and Kennedy identified California as the next key market.