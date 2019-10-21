Sly Fox to Open 5th Pennsylvania Taphouse

POTTSTOWN, Pa.— In the past year, the Sly Fox Brewing Company has opened two new pubs based on their popular Pottstown, Pennsylvania Tasting Room model.

This week saw the grand opening of a location in Pittsburgh, adjacent to Point State Park and June saw the opening of the popular Sly Fox Taphouse at the Knitting Mills in Wyomissing, PA.

Sly Fox announced plans for a fifth Pennsylvania location less than a mile from the Wyomissing spot in collaboration with GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.

A much-loved artist collective in the heart of Reading, PA, GoggleWorks is a literal city block including a rehabbed warehouse featuring artist galleries, event spaces, meeting rooms, a theater, and maker studios. It is also home to plentiful parking and a restaurant that Sly Fox will reinvent and open in early December.

The Den by Sly Fox will be a comfortable bistro and bar with six taps, centrally located in the GoggleWorks complex. The first-floor location for Sly Fox’s newest spot features casual seating including a large bar, a restaurant full of communal high tops, a lounge area, and an outdoor courtyard accentuated by open ended entry into a world of visual arts.

“We love the idea of collaborating here,” said John Giannopoulos, Sly Fox Hospitality Group Managing Partner. “Sly Fox has always been a creative maker and this partnership is inspiring.”

The Den will feature bar and counter service during GoggleWorks hours (open daily 9am to 9pm) including a rotating tap list of Sly Fox beers and Pennsylvania wine and spirits. Additionally, The Den will offer compete catering services throughout the complex, which regularly hosts artist exhibitions, business meetings, weddings, large group meetings, and creative showcases.

We plan to serve up the freshest deli-style offerings at The Den,” adds Billy Yoder, executive chef at the new location as well as the Wyomissing Taphouse. “We’re developing a catering menu that will include a lot of diversity and several different price points,” Yoder added.

Sly Fox was familiar with the former restaurant tenant and the team said it’s their goal to exceed expectations out-of-the-gate, offering breakfast options and a rotating menu.

Lunch and dinner choices will include things like fresh sandwiches, wraps and salads while The Den’s catering menu will present butlered selections and buffet services from casual to sophisticated. GoggleWorks hosts standing events throughout the week and is a popular rental space for groups who will appreciate The Den’s take on entertaining.

The Den is also expected to become a popular neighborhood destination pub for residents and visitors with Reading Area Community College, Miller Center for the Arts, Reading Imax, and GoggleWorks Apartments all within walking distance.

Sly Fox will undertake some significant remodeling prior to opening the new location with a fresh new feel and friendly, inviting environment. GoggleWorks, a 145,000 square foot complex, is home to 35 on-site studio artists, a staff of program facilitators and hundreds of visitors every week.

“We are ecstatic to welcome a remarkable partner to realize our full vision for the community,” added Levi Landis, GoggleWorks Executive Director. “I admire the work of Sly Fox and welcome their creative approach to food, beer, and social engagement.”

The Den will be located on the ground floor of GoggleWorks, 201 Washington Street, Reading, PA and is planning to open on December 3. For more information please visit, www.slyfoxbeer.com

About Sly Fox Brewing Company

Since their inaugural brew in 1995, Sly Fox has crafted more than 100 different top-notch craft beers. Their critically acclaimed year-round lineup and highly anticipated seasonals are available in their Pennsylvania pubs in Phoenixville, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Reading and Pittsburgh as well as top bars and restaurants in PA, NJ, NY, MD, VA, and Washington, DC. Sly Fox was the first craft brewery in the mid-Atlantic to implement a canning line and earned the first-ever Great American Beer Festival (GABF) medal awarded to a canned craft beer, in 2007. They have earned GABF medals virtually every year since, including a gold medal for Grisette Summer Ale in 2017, and are widely recognized among the region’s best and most enduring craft breweries.

About GoggleWorks Center for the Arts

Located in downtown Reading, PA, GoggleWorks operates in a former goggle factory and is composed of 145,000 square feet of creative space. GoggleWorks offers year round arts education, including workshops, classes, and visiting artists; community outreach programs; a summer residency; youth programs and camps; 35 on-site studio artists; Boscov film theatre; The Den by Sly Fox; three galleries for exhibitions; the Berks Launchbox maker space; and eight communal studios—hot glass, wood, 2D print, warm glass, metals, ceramics, photography and virtual reality. Sly Fox will join three dozen other dynamic partners located on GoggleWorks’ campus, including Habitat for Humanity, announced earlier this month. www.GoggleWorks.org