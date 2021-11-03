Sloop Brewing Announces Second Year of the Open Waters Internship Program

EAST FISHKILL, New York – Sloop Brewing Co. is now accepting applications for the 2022 first quarter of their Open Waters internship, a program designed to promote diversity and inclusion in the craft beverage industry, now approaching its second year.

“We’re looking forward to the coming year of interns and the potential of even larger growth within the internship,” said Alyssa McAuley, Sloop’s director of operations and a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. “It is incredibly humbling to see all three of our former interns find work within the industry, and with breweries that we admire greatly.”

“The internship offers hands-on training in all aspects of brewery production including packaging, cellaring and wort production,” said Melissa Larrick, the third graduate of the Open Waters program. “Not only does it give the intern a foundation of skills needed to land a job in the brewhouse, but it also offers training on proper brewing terminology, hop, malt, and yeast education, and just an overall understanding of the nature of the beast! I had the honor and privilege of being chosen as their quarter three intern, and to say it changed my life is an understatement.”

Sloop is fully committed to equipping its Open Waters interns with the technical knowledge, valuable connections, and expertise to empower interns as future industry professionals. Sloop hopes to dismantle barriers to entry and pave the way for positive change in the craft beverage industry by introducing people with different backgrounds and perspectives to the world of brewing and craft beer.

“The Open Waters Internship provided a foot in the door and a launch point for my career trajectory I couldn’t have imagined otherwise,” said Shanna Bowman, Sloop’s second quarter intern for 2021. “Between the flexible scheduling and being paid, it made the option to learn viable in ways typical hands on experience cannot be afforded when also holding down a ‘safe and stable job for income’ these days. For the diversity aspect, Sloop made it clear from the jump that people like me are welcome and encouraged to be there, against an otherwise male dominated industry; it removed the burden of suspicion and the walls-up approach that can accompany a position among the unknown.”

The Open Waters internship is open to anyone over 21; no prior experience or brewing knowledge is required. Interns must commit to a minimum of 20 hours a week over a three-month period, running from January 3 to approximately March 31. Applications for the upcoming 2021 first quarter are being accepted now through December 1. Applications received after that date will be considered for subsequent quarters.

Applications can be filled out online or a physical application can be acquired by calling (518) 751-9134.

Founded by President Adam Watson and Head Brewer Justin Taylor in 2011 in a Poughkeepsie garage, Sloop Brewing has gone from selling beer at farmers’ markets and hand-delivering kegs to being one of the fastest-growing breweries in the country. In 2018, Sloop opened a new, 25,000 square foot brewery in East Fishkill, NY, allowing them to ramp up production of Juice Bomb, Super Soft, the WBC gold medal-winning sour Confliction, and their constantly rotating portfolio of limited releases; they also have a full-service restaurant, bar, and private event space all on-site. Their beer is currently available in NY, CT, MA, PA, NJ, SC, RI, DC, VA, NH, VT, NC, TN, MD, AL, FL, WI, KY, and ME. Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft movement and a growing upstate New York economy.

For More Information:

https://www.sloopbrewing.com/internship/