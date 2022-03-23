Ska Distributing Adds Bruz Beers to Portfolio in Southwest Colorado

DURANGO, CO— Ska Distributing is excited to add Belgian-inspired Bruz Beers to the gamut of independent brands in its portfolio for Southwest Colorado distribution.

The following beers will be unleashed across the region this week:

Diablo Colorado – Belgian-style Golden Strong Ale – Diablo Colorado is a traditional Belgian-style Golden Strong ale brewed with all Colorado sourced ingredients. A pale blond beer with a dense white head and esters of apple, pear, ripe peach and honey. This crisp, clean beer finishes dry and slightly bitter with lingering fruit. 9.5% ABV Available in 16oz 4-pack cans.

Right Hand Man – Pilsner – Pilsner is hugely popular in Belgium. Right Hand Man is a premium Pilsner-style beer made with 100% malt, noble hops and a clean lager yeast. It is malty and refined with a lightly hoppy aroma and a clean, crisp lager finish. A classic! 5.2% ABV Available in 12oz 6-pack cans.

Roodbruin – Flanders Red-Brown Ale – Roodbruin’s aroma is complex and tantalizing – a preview of what awaits. Stone fruit scents and maltiness with wild yeast notes and a touch of dried fruit give the beer a perfumy nose. The flavor is malty up-front with a prominent tartness and notes of sour cherries, blackberries, raspberries, red grapes, dates and dried fruit. There are hints of aromatic vinegar and earthy wild yeasts, and the balance of flavors is perfectly proportioned. The finish is long, dry and complex with lingering stone fruit and malt notes. A blend of a special Bruz dark ale with Brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste’s Cuvée Des Jacobins Prestige, Bruz Roodbruin is sophisticated, flavorful and complex. Bruz Roodbruin is the second in a series of three beers produced in collaboration with Brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste in Kortrijk, Belgium. 7% ABV Available in 500 mL cork and cage bottles.

Farmstead Funk – Belgian-style Saison – Farmstead Funk is a Saison aged with Brettanomyces wild yeast. Medium gold with a white head, its aroma is grainy with a light touch of summer fruits and funk. The flavor features a nice hop bitterness, bready malt, fruit notes of apples and apricots and a pleasant Brett funkiness. Generous carbonation gives it a refreshing quality that lasts into the long fruity and funky finish. 7.6% ABV Available in 375 mL cork and cage bottles.

Till The Earth – Belgian-style Spelt Saison – A Classic Farmhouse-style saison made with the ancient grain Spelt, and Noble hops. Lots of fruity fermentation notes like Apricot and Peach, with a touch of white pepper spice. 5.7% ABV Available in 500 mL cork and cage bottles.

Abbey Series Mixed 4-Pack – Belgian-Style Single, Dubbel, Tripel and Quadrupel – Traditional monastery brewing is built around four distinct beer styles. While not every monastery brewery produces all four, they represent the core of Trappist and Abbey brewing. Their names come from the relative amount of malted barley in each style. We are pleased to offer this 4-Pack containing examples of each of these beer styles. – ABV Range 3.8% – 10.5% ABV Available in 16oz 4-pack cans.

There will be a kickoff party held at Ska’s World Headquarters this Thursday, March 10 beginning at 4pm. Various Bruz Beers will be available for purchase on tap. Come meet the Bruz team, including the owners, brewers and sales team.

ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP

Ryan Evans, the owner of Bruz Beers, spent his college years in Durango, Colorado attending and ultimately graduating from Ft. Lewis College. He was enjoying the delicious beers Ska was serving up in the late 90’s, and always had a fondness for their beers as well as their edgy attitude.

Bruz Beers has been hugely successful on the Front Range, with two tasting rooms in the Denver area as well as a growing wholesale distribution network. Looking to continue the growth, Evans states “I always wanted to bring our beers back to my old romping grounds of Southwest Colorado! It’s too far away to properly service on our own from Denver. With that being said, our partnership with Ska Distributing allows us to bring our brand full circle and return to the area. Working with friends is a bonus as well.”

For more information about Ska Distributing, Bruz Beers, or the distribution partnership between these companies, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT BRUZ BEERS

The acclaimed Bruz Beers was named “Top 25 Craft Breweries in Colorado” by Yelp, has won countless awards and medals, and it is dedicated to brewing traditional Belgian-style beers and innovative Belgian-inspired brews. It offers a wide range of Belgian-style seasonal and limited releases on tap at its two Denver area locations or for takeaway in crowlers, bottles and cans. Visit Bruz online at bruzbeers.com.

Bruz Beers takes their customers to Belgium on a yearly beer tour – that’s how serious these guys are about the style! Looks like their next trip is this September. More details at bruzbeers.com/events.

ABOUT SKA DISTRIBUTING

Ska Distributing Company is the premiere craft distributor for Southwestern Colorado, committed to serving independently owned companies. In addition to Ska Brewing’s award-winning beers, The Hard Seltzer, and non-alcoholic Skagua, they distribute other beers from Telluride Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co., Bristol Brewing, Stone Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing Co. Ska services on and off-premise accounts in Durango, Telluride, Ridgway, and Ouray. Find Ska online at skabrewing.com.

