Ska Brewing Releases Snowdown Comic Excelsior-Style Amber Lager

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing has teamed up with Snowdown, Durango’s premier winter celebration, to create a sure-fire cure to your cabin fever. Snowdown Comic Excelsior-Style Amber Lager will be available in the Durango area on draft and in limited 6-packs of 12 oz. cans beginning Friday, January 4.

The Beer

Snowdown Comic Can was brewed to celebrate and commemorate the 41st Annual Snowdown and coincide with the 2019 theme, A Comic Con Snowdown. An amber lager packed with roasted, malty sweetness— Snowdown Comic Can is expertly balanced with a dry bitterness from just the right touch of noble and citrus hop aromas and weighs in at sessionable 5.3% ABV and 28 IBUs.

Snowdown Comic Excelsior-Style Amber Lager will be released on draft and in cans at Ska’s Durango World Headquarters on Friday, January 4 at 5pm. Guests can buy two cans for $5 at this event, which will also feature special giveaways. Capes are encouraged.

The Celebration

Durango has been hosting a Snowdown celebration each winter for over 40 years. More than 100 events and activities are crammed into a 5-day window (January 30- February 3). Beard growing contests, joke off, hot wing eating contest, beer plunge, outhouse stuffing and a light parade are all on the agenda. The festival spreads across town, with many local businesses hosting celebrations and events.

For more information on Snowdown Comic Can and Ska Brewing contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.