Ska Brewing Releases Pearody Ale

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing’s Pearody Ale hits the brewery’s World Headquarters in cans this week and will be more widely available this year in 12 oz. 6-packs across Ska’s 13-state distribution footprint seasonally while supplies last.

A crisp, refreshing ale brewed with pears, this beer is hopped with Perle, Tettnang and Citra hops. Pearody’s champagne-like qualities stem from its creation as a celebratory beer for the City of Durango’s 40th Snowdown festival last year. “I get asked all the time when we’re bringing Pearody back, and now I have an answer,” said Ska sales & marketing director Kristen Muraro. “This beer was so popular that we decided to share it with all of our markets.”

Packed full of fresh fruit and hop flavors and sitting at a sessionable 4.5 percent ABV, this beer is a clutch sidekick for any winter or springtime activity.

Pearody will be available seasonally in canned 6-packs across Colorado, Arizona, Southern California, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz. cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho. For information, more music and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.