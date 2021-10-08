Ska Brewing Mexican-Style Lager Dark Returns

DURANGO, Colorado – The days of seasonal disappointment over the loss of Ska Brewing Mexican Logger are over. Mexican-Style Lager Dark returns today, and will be available through the cold season.

Smooth and malty, this dark-colored lager is balanced with a mild bitterness from Tettnang, Cascade, and Saaz hops. Subtle caramel flavors and a touch of roast on the finish round it all out, giving it that warm darkness perfect for the chillier days ahead.

“We knew we needed an easy-drinking beer that could hold its own in the fall and winter months when Mexican Logger goes into hibernation,” says Ska Brewing COO Steve Breezley. “We spent three winters perfecting Mexican-Style Lager Dark— a true labor of love, and of lagers.”

In traditional Ska fashion, this tasting room favorite necessitated availability in a can. Following a brief late-season appearance in 2021, this fall marks Mexican-Style Lager Dark’s full-season debut. It will now be available until Mexican Logger returns in the spring. Look for it across Ska’s nine-state distribution starting October 5. The beer is on tap at Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango through fall and winter.

