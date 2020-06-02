Ska Brewing Launches Low-Calorie Aggrolite IPA

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing’s latest canned offering is a delicious sidekick for athletes and adventurists. The low-calorie, low-carb Aggrolite IPA is now available across Ska’s nationwide distribution footprint.

Aggrolite IPA is a collaboration with one of Ska’s favorite bands, The Aggrolites, who played at the brewery’s 24th anniversary invitational in 2019. The Aggrolites started as a a compilation of two bands, one reggae and one ska in genre, that came together in Los Angeles in 2002 to create the soul and funk-inspired “dirty reggae music” that they’re known for.

Aggrolite is light-bodied with slight citrus and pine notes from the use of Cascade, Mandarina Bavaria, and El Dorado hops, and a light golden orange color. This beer contains only 99 calories and 4g of carbohydrates per can, with 4.2% ABV. Aggrolite pairs well with bike rides, boating, and bikinis.

Show Ska your Aggrolite activities with the #SkaAggrolites hashtag, and tag @skabrewing for a chance to be featured.

Find Aggrolite at select retailers across its thirteen state distribution footprint, and in cans at Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango, Colorado. Please check the Ska Website, www.skabrewing.com, for adjusted hours and to-go offerings.

For more details on Ska’s Aggrolite IPA, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.