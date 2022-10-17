Ska Brewing Launches Distribution In Wyoming

DURANGO, Colorado – Ska Brewing and Western Distributing Company announced a new distribution partnership this week, with plans to kickoff sales in this new territory at events in Casper on Thursday and Friday. Residents and visitors in the Cowboy State can now find Ska beer on tap and in cans from Laramie to Casper to Jackson and beyond.

After 27 years and now as one of Colorado’s five largest craft breweries, Ska is quite frankly flabbergasted that they haven’t poured proper beers for their neighbors in the north until now.

“Sharing the border with Wyoming, we travel there often for our outdoor pursuits— and it was starting to get weird not offering our beer there,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “After making the connection with Western Distributing a while back, this expansion of our reach out West feels like a long time coming.”

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-brewing-wyoming-2022