SingleCut Beersmiths Re-Enter Maryland and Washington, DC With Craft Coaltion

ASTORIA, N.Y.— SingleCut Beersmiths, the long-standing rock-n-roll brewery out of Queens, NY had to hit pause on distribution to Maryland and DC in May 2023 following the closure of Legend’s Limited, a Sheehan Family Distributior.

Beginning this week, however, the SingleCut drought is over. After a laborious search -with some intel from local retailers on their pick for the best distributors to work with, SingleCut has a new home with The Craft Coalition. Founded in 2017, The Craft Coalition is made up of industry veterans, driven by a commitment to deliver quality products to the market. “The Craft Coalition couldn’t be more excited to bring SingleCut’s exceptional beer back to the MD & DC consumer!” states co-founder and CEO, Jason Glotcher.

With the increasing strain on the craft beer industry, SingleCut looks to re-enter the market with the fresh perspective and approach to the market from The Craft Coalition. “We are thrilled to work with a distribution partner that understands the care and dedication required for our beers and that also will portray the SingleCut culture and brand spirit enthusiastically to the Maryland and DC marketplaces” says SingleCut Beersmiths founder, Rich Buceta.

SingleCut’s flagship 18-Watt IPA, GABF silver-medal winning Frequency Lager, staple products like Eric More Cowbell! Milk Stout and an ever-evolving portfolio of IPAs and experimental projects will reappear on shelfs and on draft before the month is out. “We hope you enjoy a SingleCut soon.”

For More Information:

https://singlecut.com/