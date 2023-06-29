Silver Moon Brewing Consolidates Facilities

Bend, Ore. — Silver Moon Brewing announced today a consolidation of the two brewing facilities that it has operated in for the past eight years. The consolidation will have Bend’s Avid Cider taking over the Redmond facility as a result of the 2022 partnership with Blakes Hard Cider of Michigan. Silver Moon notes the consolidation of the two brewing facilities as a direct path to improved efficiencies and an enhanced focus on regional distribution.

Under the new arrangement, Silver Moon Brewing will continue brewing and growing distribution throughout the western United States by leveraging and expanding the original production facility in Downtown Bend. “The Bend facility currently allows for a good deal of capacity, and with some simple additions of tanks and equipment, provides us upside in what we’re able to produce for both the Oregon market and the additional states we currently distribute to” said James Watts, co-owner of the brewery.”

“We’re thrilled to be turning the keys over to Avid Cider, it’s been a fantastic facility for us, and allowed for our own growth and several contract brewing partnerships over the years” said Matt Barrett, Silver Moon Brewing’s co-owner. “With a lease renewal approaching, we had to make a multi-year decision, and this arrangement allows us to focus on our core strengths while also continuing to grow our distribution throughout the western United States. We’ve maintained two facilities for nearly 8 years, including the COVID era, and consolidating operations this year will lead to countless benefits for the business overall.”

The transition is expected to be completed by November of this year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Silver Moon Brewing

Now in its’ 23rd year as a Central Oregon craft brewery, Silver Moon is widely known for award winning beers and a number of innovative events and marketing efforts over the years. The existing brewery was purchased in June of 2013 by new ownership, and has seen substantial growth over the years that now has distribution in six states.