Silver City Brewery Ushers in the New Year with Launch of Hard Tea Brand, All-New Variety Packs and Expansion into 19.2oz Cans

“Party Favors” Variety 12-Pack:

You can’t have a party without Party Favors! This 12-pack of 12oz cans features three units each of our year-round IPAs: Tropic Haze IPA, Ride the Spiral Double IPA with Pineapple and Orange, and Alive & Amplified Supercharged IPA, along with Tropic Chronic IPA, our current terpene-infused “Chronic Series” offering, brewed in honor of the PNW’s favorite herb.

The “Party Favors” variety pack is debuting Friday, January 7th at Silver City Brewery Taproom, entering distribution throughout the Pacific Northwest in the coming weeks.

“Loud Love” Hard Iced Tea:

We’re thrilled to announce that we’re entering an entirely new beverage category in 2022. Say hello “Loud Love” Hard Iced Tea.

What started as a passion project a few months ago, exclusively sold in our Taproom and Restaurant locations, will soon be available for everyone to enjoy throughout the Pacific Northwest. Loud Love is an excessively refreshing and easy-to-drink beverage that is first and foremost an Iced Tea, despite having a boozy soul. While full-flavored, Loud Love is created with the active lifestyle in mind, sporting just 98 calories per 12oz serving, and only 4g of carbohydrates. Loud Love incorporates naturally-brewed tea with a hint of Stevia leaf, and is fermented with whole cane sugar.

Silver City Brewery is launching the “Loud Love” brand with four exciting flavors:

Tropic Breeze – Brewed with natural rooibos-based tea, with mango, pineapple, and strawberries.

Ginger Peach – Naturally brewed black tea with peach and ginger. It has all the classic iced tea flavors you expect, with some sweetness from the peach and spiciness from the ginger.

Blueberry Butterfly – Brewed with natural herbal tea and butterfly pea flower for vibrant and refreshing blueberry flavor.

Hibiscus Bliss – Made with Ginger, Lemon Grass, Spearmint, Orange Peel, and Passion fruit. It is bold, tart, and refreshing with a slight hint sweetness and a big dose of Hibiscus for a beautiful pink color.

Available exclusively in Variety 12-packs of 12oz cans (three cans of each flavor), Loud Love Naturally-Brewed Hard Iced Tea will debut at Silver City Brewery Taproom on Wednesday, January 12th, and will be entering distribution throughout our region in the coming weeks.

19.2oz Cans:

Exciting news! Tropic Haze IPA & Ride the Spiral Double IPA with Pineapple and Orange will soon be available in 19.2oz cans. Created specifically for those who like to mix & match their beers, this taller format is perfect for those times when one is not enough and two is too many. Look for both of these offerings to be available in select grocery, bottle shops, and convenience stores in the coming weeks, debuting at Silver City Brewery Taproom in late January.

Looking back on 2021:

During one of the most challenging eras ever for our industry, Silver City Brewery is beyond grateful to our supporters who kept us in business and kept the beer flowing. 2021 saw triumphs in the release of the new-and-improved Ziggy Zoggy Party Beer, an all-new “supercharged” West Coast IPA in Alive & Amplified, and a new extension of the “Tropic Haze” family, Tropic Chronic Terpene-infused IPA.

We also completed our full-time expansions into Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, and Montana, and are very appreciative for all of the friendships we’ve forged in these new areas.

Beyond this, we were privileged to be able to give back to the community in the form of our “Silver Linings Series”, including eight different beers that combined to generate over $16,000 for different local and industry-driven charities. We look forward to continuing this series later in 2022.

Silver City Brewery wishes everyone in our community and in our industry a happy new year, with positivity and good health. We look forward to raising some of these new cans with you soon.

For More Information:

https://www.silvercity.beer/news/2022/1/6/varietyloudlove