Silver City Brewery Announces New Hires and Expanded Distribution in Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii

BREMERTON, Wash. — Silver City Brewery, a leader in Washington beer since 1996, announced today it will be expanding its distribution to Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii.

After surpassing 25,000 barrels of production in 2019, and winning the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year award, Silver City Brewery is excited to expand their footprint throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Exclusively serving Washington State for the brewery’s first 21 years, Silver City Brewery originally added distribution to the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in early 2017. Beginning in November of 2020, the brewery is expanding its reach to cover the remainder of the state, with a substantial focus on the Boise market. Silver City Brewery’s Tropic Haze IPA, Washington State’s top-selling Hazy IPA, will be leading the charge, alongside Ride the Spiral Pineapple Orange Double IPA, with both draft distribution and six-packs of 12oz cans.

Following Idaho, Silver City Brewery will expand its reach to Alaska, Hawaii and Oregon, in the first quarter of 2021. Further news on these territories will be forthcoming as details finalize.

“Silver City Brewery has always firmly believed in putting the quality of our beer before distribution growth,” said owner and president, Scott Houmes.

“We are fortunate to be at a place in time where we know we can expand our footprint, while still maintaining the freshness and quality that our home market has come to expect from our brand over the past 24 years,” Houmes continued. “We’re proud of the strides that our quality control and innovation teams have made in concert with our highly decorated brew team, and we’re excited to welcome some new key players to our sales and marketing teams that will enable us to bring Tropic Haze IPA to new friends in new states.”

Joining Silver City Brewery’s sales and marketing team are Will Berry, taking on the new role of Regional Director of Sales and Marketing, and Rachyl Fojtik, who is joining the team as Social Media Manager.

Will Berry is an industry veteran who got his start at Beauchamp Distributing in Los Angeles, before spending the bulk of his career with Sierra Nevada Brewing in a variety of sales and marketing roles, culminating in the title of Field Marketing Manager covering Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. A native to the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington, Will comments, “Growing up in Kitsap, I have always been a fan and supporter of Silver City Brewery, so when the opportunity arose with the upcoming market expansion, I jumped on it!”

Rachyl Fojtik is a local craft beer enthusiast and social marketing expert, who most recently worked with 7 Seas Brewing. A trained Cicerone CBS, she also runs the popular Instagram page @beersandbedtime. Her skills are a welcome addition to the Silver City Brewery marketing team, not only with the distribution expansion, but with innovating new ways to bring the brand messaging to new audiences at a time when events and festivals are not feasible.