Silver City Brewery Announces Fresh Brand, Packaging, and Beers

WASHINGTON— Silver City Brewery is proud to present a dynamic rebrand of its classic lineup and new offerings for 2024. As a mainstay in Western Washington since 1996, Silver City has become synonymous with independent, high-quality craft beer. Our new brand design reflects our enduring values: Quality, Craft, and Community. Brewed in the Northwest.

Working with craft centric design agency Blindtiger Design, Silver City has refreshed the full brand and packaging lineup to better match what’s inside the can – Choice beer brewed in the Northwest. Every beer in the 2024 Silver City lineup has a new look, with visuals that pay tribute to their legacy and give fans new artwork to enjoy as they sip. Tropic Haze IPA was updated with a laid-back illustration of its iconic palm tree, Ridgetop Red’s packaging now features a mountaintop fire-lookout, and Ride the Spiral Double IPA sports an abstract nod to the enigmatic and sometimes surreal wilderness of the Pacific Northwest.

There are also exciting new additions to the roster – available on draft now, with package hitting shelves in January 2024:

Range West IPA: A four-season beer, Range West is an approachable, light-bodied West coast style IPA. Moderate bitterness nods to the challenges of blazing new trails, balanced by aromas of citrus, grapefruit, lemon, and pine. Range West IPA was recently awarded Platinum in the Sip Magazine 2023 “Best of The Northwest Beer Awards”

• Silver City Pils: This crisp, cold Pilsner invites you to savor the simple pleasures of life. Grainy aromatics, subtle hints of water cracker and a touch of honey. Like old friends sharing stories by the fire, the sweetness and bitterness balance perfectly. Silver City Pils was awarded a Silver Medal in the recent Washington Beer Awards.

• A rotating 16oz IPA Series featuring different IPA styles and techniques with each release, starting with a Phantasm infused IPA and a Cold IPA in early 2024.

• A rotating 16oz Lager Series including new recipes and returning favorites, kicking off with a Helles and a

Vienna Style Lager in early 2024.

• Silver City Variety 12-Pack: Featuring new beers Silver City Pils and Range West IPA, along with Tropic Haze

IPA, and Ridgetop Red Ale for a balanced mix.

As the new look rolls out in the Bremerton taproom, and out across the Pacific Northwest, keep an eye out for

new releases, campaigns supporting Northwest non-profits, and limited releases of new Silver City gear.

For More Information:

https://www.silvercity.beer/