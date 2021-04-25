Sierra Nevada Taps Golin as US Agency of Record

Agency to lead earned media strategy, public relations and social purpose marketing for the iconic craft brewery

SAN FRANCISCO – Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) agency Golin, announced today a new client partnership with Sierra Nevada Brewing Company after winning a competitive pitch and being named PR Agency of Record.

As PR AOR, Golin will be tapped to lead media strategy development, public relations, thought leadership and social purpose marketing for their ever growing portfolio across the U.S. The agency will service the account in its Western Region using a cross-market team between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The team of a dozen dedicated experts will manage the brand’s diverse beverage portfolio, including Sierra Nevada’s iconic namesake that pioneered the craft beer industry, as well as its notable flagship Pale Ale, Celebration IPA, Strainge Beast hard kombucha and “Little Things” portfolio. Client work begins this year.

Golin’s first charge will be to develop creative campaigns and rollout strategies for exciting new product launches scheduled for this spring.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand like Sierra Nevada,” said Matthew Lackie, managing director of Golin San Francisco. “We share similar company backgrounds, rooted in strong core values, and a deep commitment to our customers and the communities we serve. We look forward to creating innovative earned-first ideas that will lean into the company’s rich history, while elevating its products to its existing and new consumer audiences.”

Sierra Nevada is a family-run craft brewery that launched back in 1980, priding itself on its quality, integrity, people, community and sustainability. From pioneering new beer styles to innovating groundbreaking environmental initiatives, Sierra Nevada thoughtfully considers how each product, program and partner will align with their mission.

“Golin impressed us with their understanding of our brand identity and a strong point of view for how to support our growth goals while staying true to our roots,” said Robin Gregory, director of communications, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “We are committed to delivering high quality experiences through our products, and we look forward to working with Golin to deliver new and more impactful opportunities to connect with our consumers.”

About Golin

Golin is a progressive public relations agency that aligns earned-first, data-driven creative with the customer journey, to deliver maximum impact for clients and reach a profoundly diverse global market. Today, with more than 1700 employees and 60+ years of experience, Golin has proudly reclaimed the public relations industry and is redefining it for the future. Earning attention has never been more important, and Golin is an industry leader helping clients get the results they need. As the first-ever PR agency to be credited with “ideation,” Golin took home Gold and Silver Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity. It was also named PRWeek’s 2020 and 2019 Global Agency of the Year; PRmoment’s 2018 Agency of the Year; and in 2017, PRCA’s Large Consultancy of the Year and The Drum’s PR Consultancy of the Year.