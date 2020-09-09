Sierra Nevada Releases 2020 Oktoberfest Beer, At-Home Party Packs, and Virtual Haus Party

CHICO, Calif. — Sierra Nevada’s 2020 Oktoberfest beer release is hitting shelves nationwide in bottles. This year’s unique recipe is a crisp lager made in the Festbier style featuring German hops and toasty malts for a balanced beer that makes any moment festive.

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest is brewed using a blend of Two-Row Pale, Munich, and Vienna malts, and Spalter and Spalter Select German hops. Together, these ingredients bring notes of fresh bread and floral, fruity character to the brew. At 6% ABV and 28 IBU, this year’s Oktoberfest is a refreshing ode to beer’s biggest party.

In the true spirit of Oktoberfest, Sierra Nevada has also launched a virtual Oktoberfest Haus Party experience—complete with recipes, yodeling competitions, a mustache competition,Oktoberfest-themed online games, prizes, and more. The party will culminate with a free live-streamed event on Saturday, September 19 via YouTube and Facebook. The event will include live performances by Empire Strikes Brass and The Polka Brothers, and plenty of revelry.

To help drinkers bring the party to your haus, Sierra Nevada has also launched Oktoberfest party packs to make it easy for beer-lovers to celebrate while socially distancing at home. The party packs feature steins, costumes, decorations, games, specialty mustards, and more(available nationwide at shop.sierranevada.com from $60-90).

Learn more at oktoberfest.sierranevada.com.

“There’s nuance to this beer–some floral and spice, as well as a unique orange zest flavor from the German hops that hits right in the middle of your palate,” said Sierra Nevada Lead Pilot Brewer Michael Palmer. “But it’s also light and extremely drinkable. It’s a crusher.”

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded SierraNevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, SierraNevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada continues to honor its mountain heritage through day-to-day sustainability efforts and programs like Pale Ale for Trails. The brewery is famous for its extensive line of beers includingPale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo®, Tropical Torpedo®, and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.