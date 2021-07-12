Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Launches Doing Big Things: A Music Benefit Series

CHICO, CA – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced the second season of Doing Big Things: A Music Benefit Series, in partnership with COLLiDE Agency. The series shines a light on musicians who are doing big things to make a difference in their communities, and aligns with Sierra Nevada’s long-time passion for music and community.

With a nod to the 2021 new release of Big Little Thing Imperial IPA, Sierra Nevada and its Little Things craft beer family is proud to celebrate the music communities in Sacramento, Oakland, San Diego, Minneapolis, Austin and Athens in this DIY mini-documentary series. Each film will also be celebrated with a corresponding live stream performance on Sierra Nevada’s Instagram, commemorative posters by local illustrators, and donations to each artist’s chosen local charity.

The schedule is as follows:

July 12 Fantastic Negrito premiere

July 14 Fantastic Negrito live stream performance

July 26 Mobley premiere

July 30 Mobley live stream performance

August 2 The Mattson 2 premiere

August 4 The Mattson 2 live stream performance

August 9 The Futurebirds premiere

August 11 The Futurebirds live stream performance

August 16 Gully Boys premiere

August 18 Gully Boys live stream performance

TBC Rituals Of Mine premiere

TBC Rituals Of Mine live stream performance

Example of commemorative poster designed by local illustrator.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers.

For More Information:

https://www.doingbigthings.beer/summer-series/