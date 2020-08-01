Siebel Institute of Technology Teams Up with Wild Goose Filling on Quality Beverage Packaging Education

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Brewing education pillar Siebel Institute of Technology and filling equipment leader Wild Goose Filling have joined forces to advance quality beverage packaging. Through combined experience, research and testing, the collaboration establishes comprehensive educational resources that strengthen beverage filling knowledge and practices.

Siebel Institute of Technology—America’s oldest brewing school—has educated brewers worldwide through specialized curriculum for 148 years. As one of the world’s first educational brewing institutions, Siebel Institute’s alumni are found in almost every major brewery around the globe.

Wild Goose Filling harnessed decades of experience in beverage filling systems to become a global leader in craft canning and bottling equipment. The company’s patented innovations helped make reliable packaging a viable in-house option for small breweries and other craft beverage producers. Drawing on longstanding brewing industry experience—Siebel Institute is nearing its 150th anniversary and Wild Goose recently installed its 1000th canning line—the collaboration arose from a mutual commitment to excellence in brewing education, practices and equipment. With specialty programming using a Wild Goose canning system, Siebel Institute can demonstrate packaging processes in a live production setting and offer hands-on canning equipment experience to develop student skill sets.

Said Christian R. von der Heide, president and CEO of Siebel Institute, “I am delighted for our partnership with Wild Goose Filling. We love innovative companies and leaders in their field. We can showcase to our students how smaller scale can filling and seaming works, achieving great quality and shelf life. For Wild Goose, we are the go-to school and educator when it comes to all things brewing. Our pilot brewery is now enhanced with the ability to leverage can format for our consulting, training and trial projects.”

Wild Goose Filling’s chief executive officer Chris Fergen said, “Promoting knowledge and advocating for quality strengthens our entire brewing community. We at Wild Goose stand on the quality of our equipment, and Siebel Institute of Technology’s reputation for excellence is unmatched around the world. Our relationship with Siebel Institute means individuals are best prepared for success in their brewing career, which in turn helps the global craft industry flourish and grow.”As more craft breweries around the world choose to implement canning systems, packaging equipment knowledge and training has become increasingly important to successful brewing operations.

About Siebel Institute of Technology

Since 1872, the Siebel Institute of Technology has attracted an extensive global following, educating brewers from around the world. Alumni span more than 60 countries and are found in almost every major brewery on earth. Siebel Institute’s on-campus classes include a mix of participants from breweries of all sizes who hail from locations all over the world, enhancing the student learning experience through exposure to differences in culture, equipment, methods and beer styles.

About Wild Goose Filling

With decades of experience in brewing, canning and bottling craft beverages, Wild Goose Filling designs filling systems for beer, cider, kombucha, cannabis, wine, seltzer and other ready-to-drink beverages. Wild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. The company engineers and manufactures equipment from its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado and operates offices in Europe along with a network of global partners. Wild Goose has sold 2,200 canning and bottling systems in more than 65 countries.

