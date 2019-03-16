Sideward Brewing Company to Open in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sideward Brewing Company is a new brewery, taproom and kitchen coming to downtown Orlando’s booming Milk District in early March. The Sideward team will serve inventive beer, cider, cold brew and more in a 100 year old warehouse. As head brewer Garrett Ward put it, “We’re gathering some old, some new and some out of the ordinary ideas we think will really surprise our local beer drinkers. But in a good way.”

No new comers to the Orlando beer scene, the team has big goals: to help make Orlando a nationally-recognized craft beer destination. No small feat.

Garrett Ward, head brewer: Ward is known for his signature King Diamond hat, as well as making some of Orlando’s best beer, creating award-winning recipes at both Red Cypress Brewery and Cask and Larder.

Mandy Protheroe, general manager and co-founder: A former territory sales manager for Coppertail Brewery, she initially climbed the craft beer ladder while at the world-renowned Redlight Redlight, where she enjoyed many years as bar manager.

Austin Ward, manager and co-founder: Ward is best known for his many years in the service industries in Yosemite National Park and The Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. He has returned home to Orlando to bring the highest level of genuine and skillful customer service.

Recipe development remains a fiercely kept secret, but subscribe to the newsletter at SidewardBrewing.com for a chance to encounter one of the few kegs that makes its way out into the sunshine.

About Sideward Brewing

Sideward Brewing is an Orlando brewery, taproom and kitchen making great beer and being super humble about it.