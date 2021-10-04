Short’s Brewing Partners with The Pink Fund For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – For the second year in a row, Short’s Brewing Co. is partnering with The Pink FundⓇ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Fund is a national nonprofit that provides financial support on behalf of breast cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow patients in active treatment to focus on healing while they’re fighting for their lives. Their 90 day grant program makes payments directly to qualified patients creditors for housing, transportation, utilities and insurance.

Participation is easy. Buy a Soft Parade, the brewery’s signature Fruit Ale, and upload a picture of your receipt to their campaign landing page during the month of October. Short’s will donate $1 per receipt from any Soft Parade purchased: pints, 6 packs, 16oz cans, or 12 packs—you name it.*

In addition, $1 from every Soft Parade sold at their Bellaire and Elk Rapids brewery locations will be donated to The Pink Fund. Short’s guarantees a minimum donation of $3,000, enough to sponsor one patient for 90 days. Short’s will also host a Pink Night at the Bellaire Brewpub and donate all proceeds to support a local charity, Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention. To find out more about this pub event, as well as a full list of Pink Night events across their distribution footprint, visit their event page.

“The Pink Fund’s focus on individuals really resonates with us. Making an impact on real people lines up with our desire to help good humans lead awesome lives. Soft Parade felt like the right product, with its pink package and female-focused artwork.” Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Chief Sales Officer for Short’s Brewing Co stated.

Packaging and marketing materials featuring the partnership will start to hit shelves (and draft lines) across Short’s distribution footprint at the end of September and will feature a QR code that consumers can scan to be taken directly to the site where they can upload a picture of their Soft Parade receipt.

Speaking of the partnership, Molly MacDonald, Pink Fund Founder, CEO and Breast Cancer SurThrivor® shared the following. “While providing funding for our mission, the partnership with Short’s through their point of sale promotional materials allows us to reach individuals who may need, but not know of our program. We are grateful to Short’s for their recognition of our Real Help Now mission, so essential to so many in active treatment for breast cancer.”

*Full rules and restrictions online.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

About The Pink Fund

The Pink Fund, founded in 2006 by breast cancer survivor, Molly MacDonald, is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides financial support, which helps meet basic needs, decreases stress levels and allows breast cancer patients to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes. The grant program provides up to 90 days of non-medical bill payments to patient’s creditors for housing, transportation, utilities and insurance.