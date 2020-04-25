Short’s Brewing Co announces Refreshin’ Session Variety Pack

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Just in time for summer adventure, Short’s Brewing Co has released a brand-new variety pack featuring some brand-new brews and a flagship favorite. Refreshin’ Session is lo-cal, lo-carb, and lo-abv variety pack featuring Local’s Light, Furry Buddy, Lil’ Huma, and Soft Parade Seltzer. It’s truly Short’s guide for the long game, with something for everyone.

“This 12 pack is a one-stop-shop, pick one up and you’re good to go. Approved by moms and dads, neighbors, colleagues, coaches, athletes, teachers, other brewers, your grandma, and yes—even aliens.” said Joe Short, Front Man and Creative Engineer of Short’s Brewing Co. “It’s the ultimate summer session party pack for long days on the water or the trail, and it’s just at home at the family BBQ.”

Lil’ Huma, Furry Buddy, and Soft Parade Seltzer are making their debut into the Short’s Brewniverse, and are only available in this limited variety pack.

Lil’ Huma, a takedown from our flagship Huma Lupa Licious, is a session IPA with a 4.5% abv, 95 calories, and 4 carbs.

Furry Buddy is a light stout with 4.9% abv, 115 calories, and 6 carbs.

Soft Parade Seltzer is a light, refreshing take on our flagship fruit ale and is brewed with blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries with 5.5% abv, 95 calories, and only 2 carbs.

Local’s Light—our flagship American Lager at 5.2% abv, 110 calories, and 3 carbs.

Find our Refreshin’ Session variety pack starting the week of April 27th. This is a limited release, so grab it before it’s gone this summer! You can find the pack at retailers across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Colorado, including local beer stores and large grocery retailers. Or, if you’re in northern Michigan, visit our online store to have beer delivered right to your doorstep.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company, please visit www.shortsbrewing.com.

For more information about Short’s Beer Delivery program, please visit store.shortsbrewing.com and click the BEER DELIVERY tab.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.