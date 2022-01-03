Short’s Brewing Co. Announces 2022 Winter Line Up

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – Ready for another awesome line up from Michigan’s favorite brewery? Short’s Brewing goes big with their first quarter releases, with a mix of OG bangers (DOUBLE SOFT PARADE!!!) and new innovations.

Not only does Short’s have a sweet specialty line up coming your way, the brewery has even more good news for beer drinking good humans—Short’s plans to install a can labeller in early January. This new set up means that they’ll shift their specialty line up to cans, good news for folks outside of Michigan who will see more of Short’s canned six packs on store shelves near them in the coming months.

“Between new equipment and a delicious specialty lineup, it’s going to be a pretty fantastic 2022 for our company. The added can labeller will allow our team to keep innovating, offer more specialty products to our neighboring states, and sneak some fun and really small batch brews into our schedule. Keep your eyes peeled for release dates on our social pages and website!” Stated Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director for the brewery.

January

Über Goober – Oatmeal Stout with peanuts – 8.2% ABV, 30 IBU

6 pack bottles, draft

Copious amounts of dark, chocolatey malt, oatmeal, and peanut butter swirl together in Über Goober, one of the oldest stouts in the Short’s Brewing portfolio. If you seek a smooth and creamy peanut butter cup in liquid form with a frothy mocha head, look no further. Transport yourself to the delicious. Distribution area: MI, IN

$plurge – Double American India Pale Ale – 9.1% ABV, 59 IBU

6 pack bottles, draft

We $pared no expen$e with $plurge, a Double IPA that is lavi$hly hopped with $even different fancy a$$ hops—Simcoe, Citra, El Dorado, Azacca, Cascade, and Mosaic—for a slightly hazy, extra citrusty, super fruity and decadently-tropical IPA that is shockingly smooth and incredibly indulgent. Treat yo’$elf! Distribution area: MI, OH, IN

IPA Awesome – IPA Variety Pack

12 pack cans

Released just in time for February (the Short’s-est Month) the IPA Awesome variety pack features three of Short’s flagship hoppy wonders—Huma Lupa Licious, Lil’ Huma, and Space Rock—plus one brand new brew, Nowadaze.

Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, CO

February

Psychedelic Cat Grass – Triple Dry Hopped American India Pale Ale – 7.6% ABV, 75 IBU 6 pack bottles, six pack cans, draft—early release!

Trip out with Psychedelic Cat Grass, one of the friskiest IPAs in the Short’siverse. We use Mosaic, Amarillo, and Citra hops (you know, the best ones) to triple dry hop this brew for a full on tropical fruit flavor touchdown complemented by bold aromas of pineapple, mango, and grapefruit. Cat Grass

finishes pleasantly dry and bitter, leaving you ready for that next sip…or gulp…we’re not here to judge. We’ll leave the judging to the cats.

Distribution area: MI, IN, WI, IL, OH, CO, FL, TN, NJ

Good Humans – Dry Hopped Double Brown – 8.3% ABV, 49 IBU

6 pack bottles, draft

t’s not very often a beer gets made to specifically showcase malts, but we have always liked being a little different. Good Humans is a very big and bold Brown Ale that is also dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops. This beer is full of flavor and feelings including caramel, toffee, mild hop bitterness, and the awareness that we are all in this together. Drink a Good Humans and be a good human. Distribution area: MI

Double Soft Parade – Imperial Fruit Ale – 9.3% ABV, 14 IBU

6 pack cans, draft

The legend, the lore, the luscious! We brought back the Imperial Soft Parade from Joe Short’s famed Imperial Beer Series of 2007 to give y’all twice the fresh blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and strawberry magic for a massively bright and supremely balanced fruity punch to the tastebuds. Your Soft Parade confessions just got a little more grandiose.

Distribution area: MI, IN, OH, IL, WI, CO, FL

March

Synalpheus Pinkfloydi – Gose – 7.4% ABV, 70 IBU

6 pack bottles, draft

Synalpheus Pinkfloydi is a cherry lemonade Gose brewed with Lemondrop hops, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, coriander, lemon and tart, tasty northern Michigan Balaton cherries. A sour beer full of well balanced flavors that will refresh your palate and keep you curious about the mysteries of the universe. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, WI

Pure Michigan Spring IPL – India Pale Lager – ABV & IBU TBD

6 pack cans, draft

We partnered up with Pure Michigan again to celebrate the long-awaited transition from a dark, cold winter to a bright, hopefully warm spring with Pure Michigan IPL, a lager that we hopped to heck. We hope drinking this beer makes you think of fresh buds on trees, snow melt, trilliums popping up from the just thawed earth, and the joy of knowing a Pure Michigan summer is just around the corner. Distribution area: MI, CO

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

For More Information:

https://www.shortsbrewing.com