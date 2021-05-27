Short’s Brewing Co. Aims to Keep the Great Lakes Great with FLOW

Elk Rapids, Mich. – The message is simple: You drink, We Donate.

Giving back has never been easier, or tastier. For the entire month of June head to your favorite store or restaurant and purchase Local’s Light—Short’s flagship American Lager—take a picture of your receipt, and upload your proof-of-purchase to Short’s landing page. For every receipt, Short’s will donate $1 to help keep the Great Lakes Great.*

Short’s “Share the Light” campaign is designed to raise awareness and funds for FLOW (For Love of Water), a Great Lakes law and policy center dedicated to keeping the Great Lakes clean, safe, and accessible for all. The Great Lakes belong to the public, and FLOW aims to keep them that way, now and for future generations.

“The beauty of the Great Lakes draws us here and keeps us and our businesses thriving. Being surrounded by so much fresh water inspires us and reminds us that it is not only essential to life, but essential to our enjoyment of life and livelihoods. Our partnership with Short’s is a natural fit!” said Liz Kirkwood Executive Director of FLOW.

“Clean, beautiful Great Lakes water is what makes Local’s Light so delicious. We’re so happy that Short’s is helping to raise awareness for the importance standing for our shared waters, to protect them now and for future generations, and to make great beer!” Kirkwood added.

FLOW educates and empowers citizens and leaders about the use of public trust law to protect public water resources, to bring about water justice and equity, and advance climate solutions for the 21st century.

“Water is life. It’s one of the things we love the most about our area. It’s a precious resource we use for our products of passion but also to enjoy recreationally. Our water is one of the primary drivers of tourism for our region, which our people and economy depend so much upon. Protecting it and keeping it clean and accessible is no small job. FLOW plays a critical role in this noble effort and we’re simply ecstatic to be shining our light to highlight their role as water protectors that benefit us all.” Joe Short, Founder and Creative Mastermind of Short’s stated.

For more information on For Love of Water, please visit: https://ForLoveOfWater.org/

For more information about Share the Light and to find Local’s Light near you, please visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/sharelocals/

*Short’s Brewing Co. reserves the right to cancel or change the promotion at any time. Sales accrue on the books of Short’s and an unrelated donation is made later. Short’s has the right to limit total donations made to $10,000.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.