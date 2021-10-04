Short’s Brewing Announces Q4 Releases

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – Bust out the flannels because fall is coming in hot this season, and so too are Short’s Brewing’s final offerings for 2021. Behold, the quarter four releases. Guaranteed to delight and tickle your tastebuds with the tastiest brews coming out of Michigan.

Fall is one of the best seasons for beer up north, the changing temps and threat of snow (and seasonal celebrations) keep brewers on their toes, balancing the changing temps for the right beers at the right time. Short’s hits the mark this year, with their mix of specialty and seasonal products and embraces the season with a mix of new beers and OG classics plus a couple of very covetable variety packs—including Super Hoppy Holidays—perfect for gifting.

When asked why this season is so exciting, Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Prueter had this to say: “We jam packed almost every type of beer a good human could ask for into a three month period: nitro stouts, big IPAs, classic Short’s innovations with wild ingredients that our audience has been BEGGING for (so please drink it all so we can keep putting out special requests!). Oh, and I can’t forget about two kick-ass variety packs—one perfect for hosting and the other gifting. It’s a good Short’s beer drinking time of year.”

October

Super Delicious Stout – Nitro Session Stout – 4.4% ABV, 43 IBU 6 pack cans, draft Get hip to the groovy goodness of a sessionably-drinkable nitro stout packed with all the bold, roasted coffee and chocolate flavor your heart desires and topped with that oh-so creamy nitro foam, but like, low abv, ya dig? Pour fast to experience the superior deliciousness of Super Delicious Stout, the best session stout you’ve never had. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN

Sticky Boots – Triple Dry Hopped Double American India Pale Ale – 8% ABV, 55 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft Thrice the dry hopping using Citra, Mosaic, Sorachi Ace, an Azacca makes Sticky Boots a Double IPA that comes at ya kicking with a well rounded bitter-to-fruity ratio. If Psychedelic Cat Grass is a feisty feline, Sticky Boots is its 23 lb Maine Coone cousin. You’re gonna get a big whiff of fresh flowers combined with mango, pineapple and guava. Once it hits your mouth you’re greeted with all those tropical fruit flavors in a big way, combined with a nice kiss of bitter to finish it out. Get frisky folks. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, WI

Spruce Pilsner – Imperial Pilsner – 9.4% ABV, 70 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft Every June the Short’s team gathers and heads to the wilderness to hand-trim the fresh, juicy tips off of local blue spruce trees so that we can make a couple of very special beers, including Spruce Pilsner. This is a historic beer for us, one of the 13 beers in the 2007 Imperial Beer Series, and admittedly one of Joe Short’s favorites. But how does it taste, you ask? Exactly the way a spruce tree smells. If you love gin, if you love the smell of pine, you will love this beer. Distribution area: MI

Superfluid – Imperial IPA – 9.1% ABV, 85 IBU 6 pack bottles, 6 pack cans, draft Seasonal brew: Available October to February Sorachi Ace, Citra, and Columbus hops are given center stage in Superfluid, a Double IPA that blends the power of a Midwest IPA with the fruit-forward pleasure of a West Coast IPA. Pineapple and coconut mix together with a resiny hop intensity to create an incredibly balanced and expressive brew. Superfluid has the power! Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO, TN

Super Hoppy Holidays variety pack 18 pack cans, six styles, limited draft release Ho-Ho-Hop heads rejoice because this year’s Super Hoppy Holiday pack packs a punch. We’ve upped the ante again this year with 18 packs of 12 oz cans (six styles, three of each) of our hoppiest favorites and some brand new brews. Inside, you’ll be greeted by fan faves Double Psychedelic Cat Grass, Juicy Tree, and Yoda’s Blend. The pack also includes three BRAND NEW beers—Humongous Huma, a triple IPA; Snowglobe, a double hazy IPA; and Double MMMKay, a double pale lager. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO

November

Exterior Illumination – American Sour Ale – 5.3% ABV, 15 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft One of three beers brewed from hand-trimmed spruce tips every year at Short’s, Exterior Illumination is our very Short’s way of making a holiday brew. This American Sour Ale is packed with cranberries, black currants, and spruce tips and pours dark pink with a bright pink head. At first sip you’re met with a complex tart berry flavor that finishes with a quick kiss of dry spruce and hops. It is never too sweet, never too fruity, never too sour. We like to think Clark Griswold would be impressed. Distribution area: MI, WI

Tried and True Variety Pack 12 pack cans, 4 styles Ever have those days when making up your mind is impossible? Us too. Enter Tried & True. The ultimate crowd pleaser with something for everyone, or everything just for you with classic beers that have been around and seen some things and represent all that is awesome at Short’s. From our number one selling Light Lager to our big, bitter Mid-West IPA Huma Lupa Licious with Bellaire Brown and Soft Parade rounding out the pack. Have it all, and then have some more, you can’t go wrong with Tried & True. Distribution area: MI

Goodnight Bodacious – Double Black IPA – 11.4% ABV, 100 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft Goodnight Bodacious is a big beer. Big on bitterness. Huge on hops. Doubly dark. It is a Double Black IPA that is unabashadley strong in flavors, hitting you hard with black barley and roasted coffee, complemented by dark juicy fruit and green earthy hops. Sip after sip will surprise, as the boozy qualities of this brew will become more prominent when it warms up. Embrace the absolute darkness. Distribution area: MI

December

Step into the Haze – Hazy IPA – 7.4% ABV, 70 IBU 6 pack bottles, draft A hazy IPA brewed with a oat and a beefed up hop bill of Azacca and Mosaic, Step Into the Haze is creamy, full of orange and lemon scents, and loaded with orange and melon flavors. The tiniest punch of bitterness presents on the finish to complement all that juice. This IPA drinks real easy. Distribution area: MI, OH, IN, IL, WI, CO

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

