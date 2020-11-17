Short’s Announces 2021 Q1 Specialty Releases

Elk Rapids, Mich. -​ Short’s Specialty Program. Synonymous with awesome. Every two weeks the creative minds behind Short’s Brewing Co release a different Specialty beer for distribution. In a time when brands are slimming down their SKUs, Short’s is happy to be giving people variety and newness.

“Our Specialty program is something that we’re really stoked about. For the past 16 years this program is where our creativity and passion really shines for us because our team gets to bring back personal favorites and share the new beers that we’re most excited about.” Stated Tony Hansen, Chief Innovation Officer for the Short’s team. “Each Specialty release is limited and might not come back each year, so stock up if you’re digging it!”

From January to March, Short’s has a full line-up of Specialty releases in store. And with any luck (and some pestering of your local party store owner), they’ll show up in stores near you.

January:

PB&J Oatmeal Stout 8% ABV, 30 IBUPB&J is a blend of Peanut Butter Stout and Soft Parade (our flagship Fruit Ale) to create a whole new concoction. Dark brown with a frothy mocha head, this beer has scents of berry and peanut butter. Medium bodied with a creamy mouthfeel, PB&J leads with flavors of roast and peanut butter before blending into the berries and tastes like your favorite childhood snack.

$plurge Double IPA 9.1% ABV, 59 IBU$plurge is a Double IPA made with a lavish blend of seven varieties of hops. Slightly hazy and light copper in color, the frothy white head has huge aromas of tropical hops. Leading with super fruity citrus and pineapple flavors, this medium-bodied beer is deceivingly smooth for the higher ABV. Treat yourself to this indulgent, tropical hoppy brew!

February:

Good Humans Dry Hopped Double Brown 8.3% ABV, 28 IBUGood Humans was originally created to showcase one of Briess Malting Company’s new malt varieties. Good Humans is a Double Brown Ale made with Carabrown Malt and dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops. The brew has sweet malty esters that are met by huge toasted caramel and toffee flavors. The finish is dry with a bouquet of hops. Send positive vibes into the universe while you drink this one, and remember, we’re all in this together.

Furry Buddy Nitro Light Stout 4.9% ABV, 24 IBUDebuting in 2020 in the Refreshin’ Session variety pack, Furry Buddy is a light stout meant to give you all the joy of a classic stout but with a fraction of calories and carbs. This little friend pours black and creamy with a distinct roasted caramel head. It will delight your taste buds with a dance of malty sweetness and velvety roast, forgoing bitterness for a gentle balance. The perfect weeknight companion,

like having a puppy curl up in your lap after a hard day’s work. Snuggle up to our most snugglerific beer yet—now with nitro.

March:

SlurmLord DoubleNewEnglandStyleIPA 7.3%ABV,70IBUSlurm Lord is a double New England style India Pale Ale brewed with oats and a blend of Citra, Azacca, Amarillo, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops. We’re excited to say that the brewing of Slurm Lord employs the largest dry hop to date in SBC history! Deep orange in color with a permanent haze and a minimal head, a glass of Slurm Lord resembles a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. Aromas of dank passion fruit, mango, and pineapple are accompanied by bold flavors of citrus. This medium-bodied India Pale Ale is incredibly juicy from start to finish. A final sip leads into a slight, warming bitterness.

Peachy Yum Yum American Sour Ale 7.5% ABV, 5 IBUPeachy Yum Yum is a rosy-colored American Sour Ale brewed with peaches and pomegranate. Tart berry aromatics accentuate the sweet and sour fruit flavors within this beer. A huge tangy mouthfeel with some initial acidic citrus qualities shocks the palate before a clean and lightly dry finish.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: ​https://www.shortsbrewing.com

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created ​Starcut Ciders​ in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer​ in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.