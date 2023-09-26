Shoots Fish & Beer Brings Local Beer, Innovative Seafood to Carlsbad Village

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif.— San Diego’s red-hot collective model has spelled success for numerous local businesses, including North County beer-and-food upstart, Shoots Fish & Beer. Launched in 2022 at Oceanside’s Tremont Collective by a multifaceted, equally passionate trio hailing from the hospitality, pro-surfing, and construction industries, Shoots’s best-of-all-worlds seafood-centric menu and San Diego sun-friendly beers has been so well-received by locals and tourists alike that the company recently debuted a second location in Carlsbad’s Village area. Serving as a cornerstone business within a new collective, The Cottages on Roosevelt, it offers even more of Shoots’s SoCal-inspired house beers and fresh, fusion-driven oceanic cuisine.

Shoots’s new 900-square-foot space is decked out in varied shades of coastal cool. Bathed in natural light, the cottage’s exposed beams segue to white walls dotted with black-and-white action-sports photography. Earth-toned ceramic tiles back a 20-tap bar stocked with Shoots’s growing assortment of house beers—a Japanese-style lager, blonde ale, San Diego-style India pale ale (IPA), and double IPA—plus an expertly curated roster of high-quality and harder-to-come-by ales and lagers from noteworthy craft breweries. Also available are hard seltzers, hard kombuchas, and agave-based ready-to-drink cocktails.

“Having managed dozens of brewery, brewpub and craft-beer tasting room projects over the past decade, I’ve been able to keep up on evolving trends. Today’s craft fans want bold IPAs and crushable lagers—that’s nothing new, and thanks to our work with talented veteran brewers, we have that in spades—but they also want to be able enjoy food that’s fresh, delicious, and thoughtful,” says Chris Slowey, co-founder of Shoots and CEO of design-build firm, CLTVT. “Having nth-level culinary firepower and pushing ourselves to offer the best of the best with both beer and cuisine have been keys to Shoots’s early success and we’re already seeing this formula equate to early success at our new Carlsbad location.”

The gastronomic ammunition Slowey alludes to includes renowned chef and champion of sustainability, responsible-sourcing and maximum utilization (see Commitment to Sustainability section below), Davin Waite. Best known for his next-level creativity and specialized prowess with sustainable fish and shellfish as the head of decade-old Oceanside institution, Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, Waite works with Chef de Cuisine, Steven Williamson, on a menu split into oft-changing daily specials and everyday staples including tacos stuffed with fresh fish or battered shrimp, dirty rice balls with teriyaki, and Oaxaca cheese quesadillas. That array of dishes blending inspiration from Southern California, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific, is bolstered by a trio of traditional poke (ahi, spicy albacore, sunset “sunset” with market-catch) preparations developed by Shoots partner, professional surfer and star of MTV reality show Maui Fever, Cheyne Magnusson.

The trio behind Shoots spearheaded The Cottages on Roosevelt project, hand-picking the neighbors they would collaborate with to provide a uniquely eclectic experience to visitors. The collective’s other tenant businesses include Waite’s plant-based eatery, The Plot, Stella Jean’s Ice Cream, Revolution Roasters, and Pack Ratt Records. Those businesses share a communal courtyard with outdoor overflow seating.

“Collaboration is another hallmark of San Diego’s craft-beer industry,” says Slowey. “The three of us are thrilled, not only to extend our collaboration to a second location, but to get to surround ourselves with others who are working hard to bring something new and special to coastal North County.”

Shoots Fish & Beer’s new Carlsbad bar and restaurant is located at 2956 Roosevelt Street inside the Cottages on Roosevelt collective in Carlsbad’s Village Area. The venue’s hours of operation are noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

Shoots Lager (5%): Light in texture with a touch of yuzu-like pop and a hint of minerality, this Japanese-style rice lager finishes bone-dry.

Shoots Cream Ale (4.5%): An easy-drinking, lower-alcohol “lawnmower beer” that’s crisp with a hint of balancing sweetness.

Shoots IPA (6.5%): A classic San Diego-style IPA that’s extra-dry, low in bitterness and big on tropical-fruit flavors from New World hops.

Shoots Double IPA (8.5%): Notes of citrus, tropical fruit and pine are hallmarks of this bold and brawny, yet clean and balanced hop bomb.

Poke: Cheyne’s OG, Sunset, Spicy Albacore

Tacos: Pescaderos, San Miguel, Cerritos

Groms: Dirty Rice Balls, Quesadilla,

Shoots does not have any freezers.

All seafood is purchased fresh from quality purveyors in Southern California and Baja.

There is no waste—all fish are utilized head-to-tail to achieve their “highest intended us”. This includes parts of fish that are typically discarded, such as the bloodline. Shoots’ daily specials provide creative opportunities for making delicious use of such “throw-away” items.

Highly sustainable “bait fish” such as mackerel and sardines are regularly incorporated into specials as eating further down the food chain helps preserve larger fish.

