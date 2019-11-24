Shmaltz Brewing Releases Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer

TROY, N.Y. —Shmaltz Brewing Company officially turns 23 this Chanukah season as the largest, the smallest, the most award winning, and astonishingly still the only Jewish celebration beer company in the country. For the second year in a row, the Upstate New York brewery releases for the holiday season their official Chanukah beer in 12 oz. can 4-packs. Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer® is a Dark Ale brewed with Chocolate (8% ABV, 8 Malts, 8 Hops) that celebrates the eight nights of Hanukkah. Anticipating its malty and hop goodness fresh off the canning line, Shmaltz just can’t keep its hands out of the cold storage with Hanukkah running late this year from December 22 – 30. For craft beer fans in Upstate New York and Brooklyn, Shmaltz has a special pre-holiday treat with two events offering the first-tastes of Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer®.

This Friday, November 22 at Shmaltz’s tasting room 518 Craft in downtown Troy, NY (200 Broadway), join Shmaltz proprietor Jeremy Cowan and his team for a special hometown launch party of Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer®. Shmaltz will poor an array of delicious beers (please see the list below) as well as serve up Cider Belly Doughnuts, snacks from Gershon’s Deli (Schenectady, NY), and Hanukkah Beer-infused hot chocolate. Bring your friends, grab some nosch and give a L’chaim with the chocolate beer that will have your taste buds spinning like a dreidel!

On December 16, Shmaltz gets crafty for the New York City debut of this year’s Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer® at the 11th Annual Latke Festival at the Brooklyn Museum (200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, 6pm – 8:30pm). One of NYC’s most unique holiday tasting events, the Latke Festival is a charity event organized by Great Performances that showcases the best and most creative potato pancakes the city has to offer. Shmaltz will pour Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer® for festival attendees. Additional information is available at latkefestival.com.

Shmaltz Brewing beers are available throughout New York City from distributors Gasko & Meyer and S.K.I. Beer, and nationally by Artisanal Imports and a network of Chosen Beer distributors featured on shmaltzbrewing.com.

Please see the beer descriptions for Shmaltz’s new lineup of winter beers now available across the country:

NOW AVAILABLE:

Chanukah, Hanukkah: Pass The Beer

Candles won’t be the only thing getting lit this year, with this chocolate bomb rounded out by a heady, earthy hop profile and vanilla notes. A triple brown ale, this Chanukah strong ale beautifully balances complex caramel roasted malts with a citrusy puckering all tied together for the perfect before or after dinner beer. No matter how you spell Chanukah, imbibers will be holding the official chosen beer for this holiday season.

Sugar Plum Fairy® (Alphabet City Brewing)

Alphabet City go, go, goes uptown to the A-pol-lo for this limited release. A belgian inspired dark ale to warm you up while you hit the streets this winter. The 8% winter warmer is a Complex Dark Ale brewed with Plum Puree & Belgian Candi Syrup.

Mazel Tov Cocktail

Let the 23rd Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza begin! Mazel Tov Cocktail® is an extremely limited draft-only release featuring a select blend of barrel aged ales – Dark, Tart, Tasty!

Hop Momma IPA

A hazy and juicy New England-style IPA brewed with peach, apricot and a hint of habanero. Hop Momma IPA® won a Gold Medal at World Beer Championships.

Funky Blender #3

A super limited draft-only 10% ABV barrel aged sour mash-up of Bittersweet Lenny’s R.I.P.A., Bock Bock, and St. Lenny’s.

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. The first 100 cases of He’brew Beer® were hand-bottled and delivered throughout the Bay Area from the back of his Grandmother’s Volvo. Shmaltz Brewing now sells across 25 states, through 40 wholesalers and in nearly 5,000 retailers.

RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” in 2013, and the brewery recently brought home 1 platinum, 10 gold and 6 silver medals from the World Beer Championships.

In the past several years, Shmaltz Brewing introduced its line of upstate New York focused farm beers under the 518/838 Craft brand name, acquired and rebranded the Alphabet City Brewing beers, and signed an exclusive licensing agreement with CBS for a series of Star Trek beers distributed through its sales network. In 2018, Shmaltz also signed a national sales and marketing partnership with Artisanal brands, who represents renowned brewers such as Bosteels (Triple Karmeliet), La Trappe, and American craft brewer Whiner (IL).

In July 2018, Shmaltz opened 518 Craft, a new bar and tasting room in downtown Troy, NY. Shmaltz beers are available at 518 Craft as well as throughout Upstate New York at the best craft beer bars and retailers.