Shmaltz Brewing Hosts “Black Is Beautiful” Fundraiser for YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc.

N

TROY, N.Y. — Shmaltz Brewing and 518 Craft hosts a community wide celebration as a fundraiser for YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. on Friday, July 31 for “Troy Night Out.” Rare Form brewed a commemorative Imperial Stout (8% ABV) for Black Is Beautiful along with Shmaltz, Indian Ladder, and Bound By Fate in support of the Black Is Beautiful campaign launched by San Antonio, Texas-based brewery, Weathered Souls. Nearly 1,000 craft breweries — representing all 50 states and 19 countries — have come together to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to donate funds for local and national social justice causes.

An Outdoor Community Fundraiser takes place as part of “Troy Night Out” in front of 518 Craft (200 Broadway, Troy, NY) on Friday, July 31 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Sales of Black Is Beautiful at 518 Craft will be donated to the exceptional non-profit YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc.. YWCA-GCR is at the forefront of the most critical social movements — from women’s empowerment and civil rights, to affordable housing and pay equity, to violence prevention and health care. The four breweries join in the fight against systemic racism and help raise funds for YWCA-GCR in recognition of their impactful work.

As protests broke out across the nation on June 7, Troy gathered 11,000 protesters for peaceful action in support of Black Lives Matter. YWCA-GCR 2020 Mission Series on July 31 will spotlight artwork featuring the BLM protest in Riverfront Park and throughout the downtown. The Outdoor Community Fundraiser includes a mixed-media art show curated by Thom Williams (Arts Center of the Capital Region), artwork by Danny Killion of Weathered Wood, t-shirts by local activist Jammella Anderson, and music by DJ Poetik Selektions. With its mission of eliminating racism and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, YWCA-GCR’s Executive Director Starletta Smith will speak at 6:30pm.

“A collaboration like Black Is Beautiful is just a starting point; now is the time to look within and ask yourself what you can do to drive positive change from the inside out,” said Dr. J Nikol Jackson-Beckham, the Brewers Association’s diversity ambassador.

Jeremy Cowan, Owner/Founder of Shmaltz Brewing, comments, “We are honored to be included with Rare Form’s brewing participation in this one-of-a-kind national craft beer initiative, Black Is Beautiful. A shout out to Weathered Souls for launching this project and nearly 1,000 breweries across the country who acknowledge this crucial need to raise awareness and to call for action to oppose violence against the black community and racism in all its forms. I’m really proud to participate in the local Troy community, our enormous outpouring of over ten thousand people taking to the streets, and to support the ongoing success of our local YWCA-GCR.”

For more information, please visit:

shmaltzbrewing.com

ywca-gcr.org

rareformbrewing.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/295792681693624

About Shmaltz Brewing Company

Founder and owner Jeremy Cowan established Shmaltz Brewing in San Francisco in 1996. Shmaltz Brewing now based in Upstate New York sells through 15 states across the East Coast and the Midwest. RateBeer.com ranked Shmaltz as one of the “Top 100 Brewers in the World” and the brewery has won over 40 medals from the World Beer Championships and the Great American Beer Festival. In 2018, Shmaltz opened 518 Craft, a new tasting room in downtown Troy, NY featuring their exceptional lineup of core brands, special releases, and exotic barrel age and sour offerings.

About YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc.

Proudly founded in Troy in 1883, YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. is one of the area’s largest providers of supportive housing to both homeless single women and women with children. In addition to economic empowerment, homelessness prevention, food security and other supportive programs, every day, YWCA-GCR houses 104 women and over 50 children. YWCA-GCR is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

About Rare Form Brewing

Rare Form Brewing Company opened its doors in 2014 in historic Troy, New York. It is a place where our passion for beer and art are brought together in the name of creativity. Our approach to classic beer styles is focused on both tradition and experimentation. We are proud to always offer a wide-ranging and rotating beer menu. We are brewer owned and operated.