Shipyard Brewing Co. and Tiesta Tea Partner on 2 Flavors of Tea Brew

PORTLAND, Maine — Tiesta Tea and Shipyard Brewery have partnered up to create two flavors of “tea brew.” These fun fruity flavors are the perfect day drinking beer, as they are infused with Yerba Mate (a caffeinated tea). These two flavors Maui Mango and Fireberry, Tiesta Tea’s top-selling teas, are hopped together to make the beautiful brew.

Shipyard Maui Mango is a light bodied wheat ale infused with Yerba Mate and Tiesta Tea Maui Mango blend. It has pronounced aromas of tropical fruit including pineapple and mango. The sweet malt aromatics complement the delicate yet slightly tart finish. Each 12-oz. beer contains the equivalent of one cup of tea.

Shipyard Fireberry is a classic wheat ale infused with Yerba Mate and Tiesta Tea Fireberry blend. It has aromas of pomegranate, cranberry and raspberry complemented by subtle floral notes of hibiscus. This crisp, refreshing ale is moderately sweet from the pale and whole wheat malts, with a lingering tartness from the hibiscus and cranberries.

Both beers have a low to no sugar content and are also low calorie. With all the canned spirits these days, it is good to switch it up and stick to a classic beer but with a twist.