Shipyard Brewing and Vera Roasting Collaborate on Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

DOVER, N.H. — Shipyard Brewing and Vera Roasting have announced a new collaboration on a nitrogen and resveratrol-infused cold brew coffee. After a successful pilot program in summer 2019, Grind Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is coming to restaurants and cafes along the Eastern seaboard.

“Vera’s commitment to high quality coffee and their unique ability to infuse resveratrol into coffee made them a perfect partner for us as we expand our product offerings beyond beer,” said Fred Forsley, founder of Shipyard Brewing.

Shipyard Brewing Company has been producing craft beer and other beverages, including Capt’n Eli’s Soda and TeaBrew, for over 20 years. Grind Nitro Cold Brew Coffee represents a natural evolution for one of Maine’s original craft breweries and taps into a growing coffee and wellness industry trend. A report published by Research and Markets showed the cold brew coffee market registering a combined annual growth rate of 27% by 2022.

“We’re thrilled to share the world’s only resveratrol-infused coffee with Shipyard’s loyal following. Our smooth and delicious coffee offers the heart health benefit of red wine, without the alcohol,” said Tom Polcaro, President and CEO of Vera Roasting Company.

Grind Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is made with Arabica coffee beans specially selected from Guatemala. After the roasting process, Vera’s patented infusion process is used to add resveratrol to the coffee beans. Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant naturally found in the skins of red grapes and is associated with cardiovascular health. The coffee is served with a nitrogen tap, delivering a cool, creamy coffee experience that is reminiscent of a Guinness and unlike any coffee you’ve had before.

“I love it mid-afternoon. It tastes good, gives energy and feels like I’m having something healthy,” said Jack, a customer at the Live Café in Kennebunk, Maine.

Vera Roasting Company creates the world's only heart healthy coffee. Vera Coffee is delicately roasted, 100% Arabica coffee beans infused with resveratrol, the all-natural antioxidant found in red wines.

Shipyard Brewing Company is a family owned and independent brewery rooted in tradition and innovation. Established in 1994, Shipyard is located on the historic waterfront in Portland, Maine.

Shipyard continues to be an American craft beer pioneer in its use of open fermentation and produces over 25 varieties of packaged beer. Shipyard has allied brewpubs, breweries and taprooms in New England and Florida. Learn more at www.shipyard.com.