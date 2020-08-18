Ship Bottom Brewery to open Beer Garden in Ambler, Pennsylvania

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Located in Beach Haven New Jersey, Ship Bottom Brewery is scheduled to open a Beer Garden on Labor Day Weekend Alongside Wake Coffee Roasters in Ambler, Pennsylvania. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, the Brewery was in the process of opening the new Beer Garden, but the pandemic pushed plans push back a few months. Ship Bottom Brewery’s new Beer Garden will offer Year-Round brands such as their signature Shack IPA along with Hop & Hazy, Barnegat Lager, Mermaid Blonde Ale as well as Hard Cider, Hard Seltzers, seasonal and limited release styles.

Ship Bottom’s owner Rob Zarko says “We are super stoked to partner with Wake Coffee Roasters at our new Beer Garden. We look forward to collaborating with them and will be using some of their products in our brands. This partnership will give us another opportunity to offer our Brands to our friends that visit the Beach and want to continue to support us when they are back at their homes. We are planning to have some exciting limited releases at the Ambler Pennsylvania location”

Ship Bottom Brewery released a new line of Hard Seltzers packaged as a mixed Six pack, current flavors include Maxed Out Mango, Groovy Grapefruit and Riptide Raspberry. Our Hard Seltzers are Gluten free, have zero sugars, and are only 100 calories. Available at Ship Bottom Brewery, Beer Garden at Linvilla Orchards, Beer Garden at Wake Coffee and all retail partners in New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania. Available in 12oz cans. 5% abv.

Ship Bottom also just released their Cider Donut Cider. Made with a mix of freshly pressed Pennsylvania apples, cinnamon, sugar & cardamom. Crafted to remind you of your favorite orchard treats. Gluten free & no excessive sweeteners added. Available at Ship Bottom’s Linvilla Orchard beer garden as well as Ambler taproom and retail partners in New Jersey and South Eastern, Pennsylvania.

About Ship Bottom Brewery

Ship Bottom Brewery has been producing its ever-popular beach branded beer in Beach Haven, NJ since 2016. Founded in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, the Brewery moved operations to Long Beach Island NJ. The Brewery is located in Beach Haven NJ, on the second floor in Bay Village overlooking beautiful Barnegat Bay. Ship Bottom Brewery is open year-round.

About Wake Coffee

Wake Coffee has teamed up with some of the finest, most passionate coffee enthusiasts to produce what they believe to be some of the highest quality single origin coffees on the market. Wake continues to work hard in order to further refine our products as well as offer one of the most educational coffee drinking experiences out there.