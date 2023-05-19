Shiner x Boot Campaign: Combat Boots for A Cause

The independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock, are continuing their partnership with the Boot Campaign, an organization dedicated to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families, for their annual Toast Our Troops Campaign.

This year, Shiner and Boot Campaign collaborated on a limited-edition combat boot featuring custom Kryptek Camo (more info + images below). Please send your shoe size if you’re interested in a pair of your own!

Additionally, Shiner will donate a portion of sales from specially marked Shiner Bock and Shiner Light Blonde cans directly to Boot Campaign’s programs to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families.

Shiner Beers x Boot Campaign Altama Boots ($129)

These limited-edition Shiner Beer x Boot Campaign boots feature custom Kryptek camo, a Shiner Beers logo patch on the outside, a Boot Campaign logo patch on the tongue and a Kryptek logo down the heel tab. With your purchase of this item, a portion of the sale supports the Boot Campaign mission. Lacing up a pair of Boot Campaign combat boots is a great way to express gratitude for active duty service members, veterans and their families.

Shiner Bock (4.4% ABV) Toast Our Troops edition

This limited-edition pack is wrapped with patriotic American flag-inspired exterior with the iconic Shiner Bock amber lagers brewed for year-round enjoyment. The #1 Craft Beer in Texas, Shiner Bock combines old-world Bavarian heritage with American handcraft brewing for a smooth, rich, always-satisfying taste. Every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago. Available in 12-packs or 6-packs.

Shiner Light Blonde (4.2% ABV) Toast Our Troops edition.

This limited-time packaging supporting the Boot Campaign is blue with patriotic stars. Inside is Shiner Light Blonde, brewed with the highest quality two-row barley and choice aroma hops for a refreshingly flavorful beer with a crisp, clean finish. Available in 12-packs or 6-packs.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago.

About the Boot Campaign

Established in 2009, Boot Campaign’s mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized programs. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and with a Platinum rating from GuideStar, more than 87% of funds raised by Boot Campaign go directly to its mission-minded programs.

For More Information:

https://shiner.com/