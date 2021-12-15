Shiner Beers Releases Limited Edition Berries & Cream Brew, Inspired By the Viral TikTok Trend

Shiner, TX — Today, the independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock Beer, announce the limited release of a new Berries & Cream brew, in celebration of a viral trend sweeping social media.

In 2007, a tongue-in-cheek candy commercial launched, featuring an innocent yet odd character named the “Little Lad” who is so excited by a Berries & Cream flavor that he launches into animated song and dance. In 2021, “The Little Lad” and this absurdist humor made a comeback on TikTok, as thousands of viewers created their own content with the original Berries & Cream tune. The Little Lad has also made his way back into the spotlight, garnering over 20.8 million likes from his TikTok account in the past year alone.

Inspired to join in on the fun, Shiner created a new Berries & Cream brew that will exclusively be available on tap at the renowned Spoetzl Brewery (603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX 77984) in Shiner, Texas. Beginning on December 10th consumers will have the chance to taste this quirky beverage. All brewery visitors will be offered a complimentary sample when they book a tour.

The beer (ABV: 5%) is based on Shiner’s classic cream ale recipe, a brew made with an extra helping of specialty wheat malt to give it a velvety smooth, creamy mouthfeel. The Berries & Cream brew also includes a healthy splash of raspberries and blackberries giving it a fresh, juicy flavor. It all comes together with a crisp, refreshing finish that just makes you want to dance!

“This festive beer is designed to treat our brewery goers to something special,” says Shiner Head of Marketing, Matt Pechman. “Here at Shiner, we don’t take ourselves too seriously. Just like the Little Lad, we love Berries & Cream and are excited to spread joy with our new brew!”

Like TikTok trends, this brew will only be around for a short time. Supplies are extremely limited so make sure to try this rare brew before it runs out. For more information on Shiner, its full portfolio and brewery tour bookings, visit www.shiner.com.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery:

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 111 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.