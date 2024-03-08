Shiner Beer Debuts “Its a Texas Thing” Campaign With New Ad Spot Featuring Jesse Plemons

SHINER, Texas— The independent, family-owned brewers of the iconic Shiner Bock Beer kick off its new campaign, “It’s a Texas Thing,” with a TV ad starring native Texan actor, Jesse Plemons. The 30-second ad will air during the Oscars on March 10, throughout Texas, to introduce new Shiner Bock packaging and solidify its status as the quintessential craft beer in Texas. Following the TV debut, a series of :30 and :15 second spots all featuring Plemons will run nationally across social, YouTube and OOH.

To execute, produce and film the ad spot, Shiner collaborated with their creative agency, Bakery and acclaimed TV and film director, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, who worked closely with Plemons to capture Shiner Bock’s Texas roots and authenticity in the ad spot.

“For more than 100 years, Shiner has been the beer of Texas,” said Micky Ogando, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Bakery. “It’s Willy Nelson. It’s Janis Joplin. It’s at every tailgate, house party and concert. It’s part of the state’s DNA. Knowing that new Texans tend to gravitate to Shiner after hearing about it from long-time Texans, this campaign is designed to mimic that experience, and Jesse is the perfect voice for that message.”

In the commercial, Plemons takes on the role of a mysterious stranger in a bar, sharing insights into Texas culture and Shiner’s rich history to reinforce the tagline, “It’s a Texas Thing.” The ad also showcases the newly designed Shiner Bock bottles and cans that will hit shelves nationwide in April. To honor its Texas roots and rich history, the brand refreshed its packaging with subtle yet impactful updates including a map of Texas, a more prominently featured ram and simplified typography for a fresher, more contemporary feel and easier recognition on crowded shelves.

“Shiner Bock is the heart and soul of Shiner Beer—we’re thrilled for Jesse to represent us in this new campaign,” said Nick Weiland, Brand Director at Shiner Beer. “It’s the perfect way to introduce Bock to a new generation of Texans! We can’t wait for people to see the spots and check out the new look and feel of our legendary cans and bottles.”

The Spoetzl Brewery also recently updated their Shiner Light packaging to include brighter colors and bolder elements to establish the feeling of lightness and excitement. The elevated Shiner Light and Shiner Bock cans and bottles are now on shelves nationwide and available for purchase online at select retailers.

For More Information:

https://shiner.com/