Sheetz Releases First-Ever Watermelon Wheat Ale in Collaboration with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Altoona, PA — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced its first-ever watermelon wheat ale. Dubbed “Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring,” this limited-edition craft beer was brewed in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery based in Richmond.

Available for a limited time only in select Sheetz stores across Virginia and North Carolina, the beer will first be available to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. In the interest of the health and safety of employees and customers, Sheetz respectfully requests that customers adhere to all CDC guidelines including maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask while at the store.

Brewed with Sheetz watermelon gummy rings, this new beer is a light and refreshing tart watermelon wheat ale. Using over 50% wheat and over 100 lbs of gummy rings, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring is the perfect complement to the heat and finishes at 5.3% ABV. Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring will retail for only $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a beloved brewery and destination in the heart of Virginia, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “Our first-ever craft beer release in Virginia and North Carolina, this beer is the perfect way to cap off the end of summer.”

“At Hardywood, we have a deep affinity for pushing boundaries and creating bold and complex flavor and aroma profiles in beer that create memorable experiences for our fans,” said Hardywood Brewmaster/Co-Founder Patrick Murtaugh. “When Sheetz came to us with the concept of making a beer that would not only pay homage to their signature gummy watermelon rings but actually use them as an ingredient, we jumped at the opportunity! We have long admired Sheetz and their commitment to quality and innovation. We could not be more excited to be working with them on Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring!”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.sheetz.com/beerproject.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates over 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Hardywood’s mission is to brew with purpose. This charge comes alive in thoughtfully innovative recipes, a commitment to using local ingredients and an obsession over quality. Beers range in style from traditional to experimental, but there’s a story behind each one.

Hardywood is deeply dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact. All power is sourced from renewable energy, and recycled packaging and sustainable materials are used whenever possible. Hardywood has also become a southeast regional leader in sourcing local, with tens of thousands of pounds each year of ingredients grown on small family farms.

Founded in Richmond, Virginia, by lifelong friends, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has been soulfully brewing beer since 2011. Today, Hardywood operates a brewery and taproom in Richmond as well as the West Creek brewing facility and beer campus, in the west end of Richmond. Hardywood beers have earned international acclaim with medals at the World Beer Cup, Great American Beer Festival, and Australian International Beer Awards as well as a rare 100 rating by BeerAdvocate Magazine.

Hardywood beers are currently distributed domestically throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., and the Raleigh Triangle metro. www.hardywood.com