Sheetz Collaborates with Wicked Weed on Donut-Infused Beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced the release of a new limited-edition craft beer brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes. Dubbed “Project Happy Hole-idayz,” this first-ever beer was brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.

Available at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia, Project Happy Hole-idayz will first be available to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. In the interest of the health and safety of employees and customers, Sheetz respectfully requests that customers adhere to all CDC guidelines including maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask while at the store.

Brewed with vanilla donut holes, this new beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley. Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Happy Hole-idayz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wicked Weed Brewing Company, a popular brewery and destination in the heart of North Carolina, to create this festive and delicious holiday beer for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “This year has been a tough one for us all and we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on the holiday season and look toward next year.”

“We look forward to bringing this collaboration to all beer fans across PA, NC and VA,” said Justin Crouch, Chief Commercial Officer at Wicked Weed Brewing. “As we’ve expanded distribution, Sheetz has become an important retail partner. Wicked Weed’s relationship with Sheetz goes back to the early days, when we were a self-distributing brewery. During long road trips delivering beer across North Carolina, our sales team would start and end their days filling up our trucks and refueling with Sheetz food.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

For a full list of participating locations, visit www.Sheetz.com/beerproject.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About Wicked Weed Brewing

Wicked Weed Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Asheville, North Carolina. Founded in December 2012, Wicked Weed Brewing currently operates a 50-barrel production brewery, a sour beer production facility and four retail locations; the original Brewpub in the heart of downtown Asheville, the southeast’s first mixed-culture dedicated taproom, the Funkatorium, and the Wicked Weed West taproom. Most recently, in 2019 Wicked Weed Brewing opened, Cultura, a fine dining restaurant that was nominated in 2020 by the James Beard Foundation for Best New Restaurant. Learn more at: WickedWeedBrewing.com