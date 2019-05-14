Sheetz and Rusty Rail Brewing Company Collaborate on Coffee Bean IPA

ALTOONA, Penn. — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing Company, is excited to unveil its first-ever craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz, a limited-edition coffee bean IPA. Available for a select time in 55 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, the beer will first be available to the public at a launch party on May 16, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA.

From 4-7 p.m. on May 16, 2019 at the Sheetz on 4599 Library Rd in Bethel Park, PA, customers will have the opportunity to be the first to try and buy the limited-edition beer. In addition to beer tastings, customers attending the launch party will enjoy tons of giveaways including limited-edition Sheetz and Rusty Rail Brewing Company swag such as pint glasses, koozies and more.

Brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans, the new IPA blend features light and floral taste notes with a subtle coffee presence. Four-packs of Project Coffee Hopz 16 oz cans will be officially available at select Sheetz locations across Pennsylvania starting on May 21, 2019 and retail for $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are lucky to collaborate with Rusty Rail Brewing Company, a well-known brewery born in central Pennsylvania, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “We have worked for years to make beer available in our store locations across Pennsylvania and now, with beer in more than 140 stores across the state, we are excited to take the next step in this journey.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 19,000 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

About Rusty Rail Brewing Company

Brewing boldly in the heart of Pennsylvania, Rusty Rail Brewing Company began with a group of passionate craft beer drinkers and a shared dream to make delicious and approachable craft beer. Located in Mifflinburg, PA, Rusty Rail Brewing Company is a true destination paying tribute to the generations of hard-working families that have built the community and features a brewery, restaurant and pub, live music events, luxury suites and more. To learn more go to: www.RustyRailBrewing.com.