Self Care Announces ‘Fresh Fest’ Non-Alcoholic Beer Lineup and Limited Subscription Celebrating Octoberfest, Fresh Hop Season & ‘Sober October’

OLYMPIA, Washington – Three Magnets Brewing announced that its Self Care line of non-alcoholic beers will introduce a six-beer “Fresh Fest” limited subscription, celebrating the fall traditions of Octoberfest, fresh hop season and the emergence of “Sober October.”

“Our mission continues to be brewing the highest-quality, innovative small batch non-alcoholic craft beer for our customers. Our ‘Fresh Fest’ offerings build on that commitment and invite our customers into the excitement of annual fall beer traditions. As brewing innovation in the non-alcoholic space continues to evolve, there are no longer excuses for non-alcoholic beers to sit out the annual traditions such as fresh hop season,” says co-owner Nathan Reilly. “Rightly so, sober and sober-curious non-alcoholic craft beer drinkers have greater expectations.”

Reilly continues, “This time of year represents so many great things about beer. For too long, consumers drinking non-alcoholic beers were completely ignored during the fresh hop season. Here in the Pacific Northwest—the hop capital of the world—we are uniquely positioned to create authentic fresh hop offerings for our customers, going from field to ferment within a few hours. We can’t wait for our Self Care customers to taste this year’s harvest!”

Head brewer, Aaron Blonden adds, “Some of the most consistent feedback we have gotten from our loyalty club members was how much they loved our fresh hop IPA’s from last year. With that, I wanted to build off the success and popularity of those beers, and level up our efforts for this year. So, we are adding an additional fresh hop to our capacity, for a total of four, and our brewing team is going to reward our customers with some new fresh hop varieties, including a pilsner and pale ale.”

In addition to direct-to-consumer availability across 41 states beginning September 19th via , these new Self Care beers will be available at select bottle shops and specialty grocers along the I-5 corridor in Washington, Oregon, and California.

New Self Care “Fresh Fest” Series

Self Care and Three Magnets Brewing present the 2022 “Fresh Fest,” a collection of six seasonal non-alcoholic beers, including four fresh hop varieties. Pre-orders for the “Fresh Fest” limited subscription are available at www.DrinkSelfCare.com, and new releases ship every two weeks beginning Monday, September 19th. Customers will receive their Fresh Fest subscription over three shipments.

SHIPMENT ONE:

Self Care “Bohemian Brew”Czech-Style Pilsner – Shipping September 19th

Self Care “Block Party Fest(ival) Bier” Fest Bier – Shipping September 19th

SHIPMENT TWO:

Self Care “Freaky Fresh!” Strata Fresh Hop Hazy IPA – Shipping October 3rd

Self Care “Fresh Stuff!” Centennial Fresh Hop Pilsner – Shipping October 3rd

SHIPMENT THREE:

Self Care “Fresh Cut!” Amarillo Fresh Hop Pale Ale – Shipping October 17th

Self Care “Fresh Jams!” Chinook Fresh Hop Modern IPA– Shipping October 17th

About Three Magnets Brewing Co.

Three Magnets Brewing Co., a family-owned 15bbl brewery and 200-seat restaurant, opened in 2014 in the heart of Downtown Olympia. Three Magnets distributes beer in Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia. They also sell their beer online, alongside specially curated guest craft beer, via their web store, Porch Drops and Drink Self Care. Their restaurant/pub has a robust catering program, 3Mag Catering, and a meal/beer delivery program, Garden Movement, which was developed to drive business during the COVID shutdowns.

Three Magnets Brewing, Self Care, and DrinkSelfCare.com are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Three Magnets Brewing in the United States. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For More Information:

https://drinkselfcare.com