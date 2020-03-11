Second Line Brewing in New Orleans Purchases Warehouse

NEW ORLEANS — Second Line Brewing, located in the Mid City Neighborhood of New Orleans, has purchased the building where the brewery is currently located – 433 N. Bernadotte Street. Second Line purchased their 12,000 square foot building at the end of September. Mark Logan, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer stated that owning the property adds stability to the brewery’s future in an economy and city where real estate prices have double in the past decade. The 12,000 square foot facility features a beer garden, indoor warehouse space and an indoor space that is climate controlled. It is steps away from New Orleans world famous City Park and conveniently located right outside of the Jefferson Parish neighborhood of Metairie. It is easily accessible by vehicle, foot and bike. The brewery is know for small batch creativity and large scale ales that are sold throughout South Louisiana.

“We were glad that we negotiated the right of first refusal in our lease when we originally opened the brewery in 2014. The owner of the property decided to sell and we were well positioned for buying. We’ve had amazing support from our neighborhood the public as a whole; with their support we’ve been able to grow in the double digits year after year,” said Logan. He went on to say, “Now that we own the building making capital improvements to the facility is easier and we want to make our space even more inviting to the public”.

To learn more about Second Line Brewing, visit http://secondlinebrewing.com.

About Second Line Brewing

Founded in 2014, Second Line Brewing has been developing small batch beers for consumption on site and large batch beers for distribution throughout south Louisiana. Second Line Brewing has supported a number of charitable causes, hosted community events and strives to give back to the members of the New Orleans neighborhood that it calls home. To learn more about Second Line, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @secondlinebrew.