Second Line Brewing Adds New Hazy IPA, “Vacation Juice,” To Its Core Line Up of Craft Brews

New Orleans, LA — Second Line Brewing, one of New Orleans’ most loved neighborhood craft breweries, has added a new Hazy India Pale Ale to its lineup – the much anticipated Vacation Juice.

Vacation Juice (6.8% ABV, 24 IBUs) is the haziest, juiciest IPA Second Line has brewed. Packed with over 5 lbs of Citra and Idaho-7 hops per barrel, its tropical fruit flavors transport you instantly to a sandy beach, with the ocean’s waves lapping onto the shore. The beer’s soft mouthfeel and juiciness will have you coming back for more, inviting you to relax, take a load off, and enjoy a short vacation.

In their mission to create “Good Beer, Brewed Honestly,” Second Line explores a number of different styles of beer, which are released as pilot brews out of their Beer Garden located at 433 N. Bernadotte St. in Mid City, New Orleans. Over the past few months, Second Line’s brewing team experimented with several different variations on Hazy IPAs, settling on a recipe fit for a larger batch, to create Vacation Juice.

Vacation Juice Hazy IPA can now be found pouring at Second Line’s Beer Garden, in 6-packs of 12oz cans and on draft, and will be available through Crescent Crown Distributing. Consumers should watch out for Vacation Juice cans and tap handles at local grocery stores, restaurants, and bars. Retailers and bar and restaurant managers looking for assistance with placements should reach out to Mark Logan at mark@secondlinebrewing.com.

Second Line, founded in 2014, is known for their core line up of well made, classic brews. Saison Named Desire, a blood orange saison, can be found in many bars, restaurants, and groceries throughout the New Orleans area and Mobile, Alabama. Other notable beers are Batture Blonde Ale, West Coast IPA, and MSY Common Lager. Second Line releases new beers regularly out of their Beer Garden and through Crescent Crown Distributing. Customers are encouraged to follow Second Line on Instagram (@secondlinebrew) for more details regarding upcoming releases.

For more information: https://www.secondlinebrewing.com