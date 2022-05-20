Second District Brew Farm Begins Its Second Year

MILANVILLE, Pennsylvania – Following a locally-lauded first year and a Hoptoberfest to cap it all off, Second District Brew Farm returns for a rejuvenated new season. All through 2022, summer weekends will be filled with farm-fresh beer, and a series of visiting chefs and events.

Located just north of Honesdale, the Brew Farm sprawls across a rolling Pocono hillside. At the center of it is the tasting room – a breezy converted airplane hangar with expansive seating and a rotating draft selection from Philadelphia’s Second District Brewing.

A custom-built pizza oven is new this year, turning out wood-fired pies with farm-grown veggies and Calkins Creamery cheeses made just down the road. A rotating series of regional chefs will supplement the weekend’s menus as well. The seasonal market is another new addition this year, selling eggs, produce, and some homebrewing staples, all picked directly on the farm.

Outside the tasting room, beyond the shaded hammock grove and fire pits, are the hops fields. A mix of Centennial, Cascade, Sorachi Ace, Brewers Gold, and experimental hop varieties are grown and harvested here, then sent to Philadelphia to brew the distinct beers that Second District has become known for. And the NEPA outpost isn’t just a scenic spot to drink Second District ales & lagers. It’s also part of a completely unique sustainable brewing process.

“The farm and our brewing process have become intertwined,” as Brewer Ben Potts describes it. “All our spent grain from every batch of beer we make goes back into the earth, and in turn we get fruit and hops for the brewery and produce for the kitchen. It has become an integral give-and-take with the land and one of the biggest ways to reduce our carbon footprint, as brewing requires many natural resources.”

The symbiotic relationship between the farm and the brewery is on full display at Second District Brew Farm. Visitors are welcome to roam the land and see the entire property from the hops on the vine to the laying hens. Each weekend the farm is open from noon ‘til dark with rotating seasonal drafts for summer sipping, plus growlers and packaged beer to go.

About Second District Brew Farm

The PA-Preferred farm is the agricultural home to Second District Brewing. A variety of hops are grown here, which are the forefront of the farm and the backbone to Second District beers. The tasting room and all the farm’s amenities are open to the public seasonally beginning Memorial Day weekend.

About Second District Brewing

One of the few homegrown breweries in Philadelphia, Second District grows hops at their Milavnille, PA farm, and brews them in South Philadelphia. For five years, Second District has anchored the Newbold area, serving thoughtful ales and lagers to the neighborhood.

About Ben Potts

Ben Potts has been brewing in the Philadelphia region for over 14 years, working with some of the area’s most well-known breweries. With a background focused heavily on experimentation and pushing the boundaries of what we know as ‘beer’. Ben has done it all – from working with exotic fruits and spices, barrel aging, mixed fermentation techniques, to some of the most unconventional brewing ingredients possible. With that in mind, Ben brings all his experience to Second District, creating off-the-wall flavors, classically inspired styles, and everything in between.

For More Information:

https://seconddistrictbrewfarm.com/