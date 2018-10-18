Second Chance Beer Company and AleSmith Announce Collaboration Release

SAN DIEGO — Second Chance Beer Company, a San Diego-based award-winning independent craft brewery, announced today a unique collaboration with AleSmith Brewing Company called Blend-O-Matic. Believed to be the first-of-its-kind, the collaboration features two beers, one recipe from each brewery, designed to be mixed and savored together.

Blend-O-Matic will be sold in a four-pack and feature a Brut IPA from AleSmith and a Hazy IPA from Second Chance. Both beers were brewed at Second Chance Beer Company with the AleSmith team. Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to combine the two IPAs and enjoy a deliciously-unique creation. The can art, designed by local Craft Beerd founder Rudy Pollorena Jr., is reflective of the collaboration — the individual can designs complement one another and together make one imaginative, co-branded statement.

“Craft beer drinkers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and want innovation. But it still is beer, after all and they – and we – want it to be fun. We believe our concept of #blendwithafriend satisfies on all fronts,” explained Second Chance Beer Company CEO, Virginia Morrison.

“Marty and I have been friends for many years and it’s been wonderful to watch the success of Second Chance,” said Peter Zien, AleSmith Brewing Company Owner. “The idea of two distinct beers – one from each collaborating brewery – specifically designed to be blended together, is a novel concept, and I knew Marty and I would have a blast bringing it to life. Prepare yourself to experience something unique, fun, and most importantly delicious!”

Tasting Notes

The AleSmith Brut IPA exhibits notes of mango, white wine, lychee, and tropical fruit from a heavy dose of Nelson Sauvin. Featuring a delicate malt backbone, bone-dry finish, smooth and subtle bitterness, it is refreshing, intensely flavorful, and smooth.

The Second Chance Hazy IPA has a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with bountiful fruit flavors of passionfruit and pineapple from Vic Secret, papaya and apricot courtesy of Idaho 7, and blueberry, tangerine brought to the taste buds by Mosaic hops.

Combined together, the dry finish of the Brut and the softer, sweeter finish of the Hazy, creates a unique beer unlike anything that could be brewed on its own. Fresh, tropical hop aromas dominate the blend with a lighter, dryer body than the Hazy would have alone.

“Peter and I each have been in the beer industry for more than 20 years and we’ve never seen a collaboration like this before,” said Marty Mendiola, Co-founder and Brewmaster at Second Chance Beer Company. “As Brewmasters, we’re always combining ingredients and sometimes play around with mixing our own beers together. Why not, we thought, blend our beers into one? We’re reinventing the concept of a beer collaboration and can’t wait for people to experience Blend-O-Matic.”

The Blend-O-Matic duo of Brut IPA and Hazy IPA will be available in cans and on draft exclusively at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain Ranch and North Park locations, beginning Saturday, Oct. 27 with widespread can distribution October 29, 2018.

For more information about the Blend-O-Matic collaboration and Second Chance Beer Company, visit www.secondchancebeer.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@secondchancebeer).

About Second Chance Beer Company

Second Chance Beer Company was founded in September 2015 by Marty Mendiola, Curtis Hawes and Virginia Morrison. The San Diego-based award-winning independent craft brewery has a brewery and tap room in Carmel Mountain Ranch and a beer lounge and tasting room in North Park. Its beer can also be found in over 800 restaurants, bars and retailers in San Diego County. Fueled by its entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity and innovation, the company is committed to making premium craft beer, using real ingredients and bringing clean, balanced, bold and innovative flavors to the table. In addition to making premium beer, Second Chance’s mission is rooted in charitable giving and sustainability, giving a second life and new opportunity to all that’s around it. For more information, visit www.secondchancebeer.com or visit the brewery, located at 15378 Ave of Science #222 San Diego, CA 92128 or beer lounge located at 4045 30th St. Ste A San Diego, CA 92104.

About AleSmith Brewing Company

Forged in 1995, AleSmith has been recognized by consumers and critics alike as one of the world’s foremost craft brewing companies behind accolades that include medals won at prestigious national and international beer competitions. In addition to being well established within its hometown of San Diego, AleSmith was acknowledged by the RateBeer community as the Top Brewer in California and the 4th Best Brewery in the World in 2017. AleSmith also received the Champion Brewery Award for the past three years at the San Diego International Beer Competition, and was named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2008. AleSmith is celebrating its 23rd year in business and occupies a 109,942 square-foot facility with a state-of- the-art brewery. AleSmith’s range of acclaimed beers, which includes Speedway Stout, IPA, Nut Brown Ale and San Diego Pale Ale .394, is distributed in 28 U.S. states and 8 countries. Visit us at www.alesmith.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AleSmithBrewing).