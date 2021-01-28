Seattle Cider Company Releases Odyssey Imperial Cider

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Cider Co invites you to find your adventure…

Introducing Odyssey Imperial Cider, Seattle Cider Company’s newest year-round cider! At 8.4% ABV and 2.6 Brix, Odyssey boldly ventures into higher ABV territory while expertly interweaving the incomparable taste of Washington apples and packing just the right amount of sweetness.

Available in 375mL can six packs starting Friday, January 29 at The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo, Odyssey will begin shipping to distributors in late February, hitting stores and bottle shops in the Pacific Northwest and beyond in March.

The packaging for Odyssey is a notable departure from the classic Seattle Cider Co branding. “A bold, imperial cider like Odyssey called for a bold new design direction,” said Dan Armerding, Lead Graphic Designer. “Seattle Cider Co has the benefit of really beautiful, clean iconic branding that felt classic right from the beginning. It’s bright and colorful, but precise, including only what elements are necessary. Odyssey was a chance to play with those iconic pieces, contextualizing them in wild, neon-bathed nostalgia. I wanted to capture the feeling of closing down your local pinball bar, wondering if you spent more on quarters or drinks.”

Of course, what’s inside every can of Odyssey is the real showstopper. Scott Katsma, Quality and R&D Manager, Elliot Wenzel, Head Cider Maker, and assistant cider makers Derek Costa and Jacob Peterson spent most of 2020 developing a phenomenal recipe using Seattle Cider Co’s custom blend of Washington apples. “We used a cider specific yeast for Odyssey,” explains Scott Katsma. “The cider is bright with light acidity and plenty of fresh apple character. We then back sweetened with brown sugar to add a bit of complexity, and to punch up the juicy apple qualities.”

Odyssey’s journey starts with Seattle Cider Co’s custom blend of Washington apples and finishes with broad notes of warm brown sugar and crisp apple. Undeniably fruit forward on the nose, with stone fruit, apple and cantaloupe at first sip. This bold, semi-sweet 8.4% ABV cider is approachable, medium bodied, and perfect for any adventure.

Odyssey, the newest addition to the Seattle Cider Co line up, will be available year-round from distributors in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana), Midwest (Illinois and Wisconsin), and in Colorado. Seattle Cider Co will also be available to ship. Direct to customers throughout Washington, and in 38 states. Follow along on social for updates on shipping and additional availability.

About Seattle Cider Company®

Not your standard cider. A leader in craft cider since 2013, Seattle Cider Co. ferments innovative, award-winning ciders in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Cider offers an incredible line up of year-round and seasonal offerings, low calorie Sparkling, and Odyssey – a high ABV epic adventure, Seattle Cider Co has something for every cider drinker.

Seattle Cider products are available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Montana. Seattle Cider ships direct to customers throughout Washington and 38 states. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle. For more information, visit seattlecidercompany.com, or follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).