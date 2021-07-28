Seattle Cider Company Introduces Honeycrisp Cider to Core Offerings

SEATTLE – Fan favorite, preferred, even beloved may seem like ostentatious descriptors to assign to an apple- unless of course you’re referring to the Honeycrisp. Equal parts sweet and tart, light, bright and very juicy, Seattle Cider Honeycrisp is the ode to the treasured Honeycrisp apple we’ve all been waiting for.

Seattle Cider Co’s newest year-round offering is slated to hits bars, restaurants, stores, and bottle shops where Seattle Cider products are sold around Labor Day. Cider fans in the Seattle area eager to try Honeycrisp before then can enjoy Honeycrisp cider on draft and in package beginning Friday, July 30 at The Woods Tasting Room in SoDo.

“Our goal was to capture the experience of eating a fresh apple,” explains Head Cider Maker, Elliot Wenzel. Months of careful recipe development yielded a light, apple-forward cider highlighting everything apple aficionados have come to know and love about the Honeycrisp.

Honeycrisp is 5.5% ABV and 2.8 Brix, just a touch sweeter than Seattle Cider’s Semi Sweet. Honeycrisp cider is an approachable option for new cider drinkers and longtime cider fans alike.

Cultivated for their perfect balance of sweet and tart, Honeycrisp apples are the modern darling of pomme fruit. Vibrant, juicy, and apple-forward, Honeycrisp is delightfully aromatic and pleasantly crisp. Seattle Cider Honeycrisp is like taking a bite of a fresh apple.

Look for Seattle Cider products in stores and on tap throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, and Colorado. Seattle Cider Co also ships direct to customers in 39 states, visit seattlecidercompany.com for details. Tastings, pints and packaged products are also available at The Woods tasting room in SoDo, which shares the space with Two Beers Brewing Co. For more information, follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).

About Seattle Cider Company®

Not your standard cider. A leader in craft cider since 2013, Seattle Cider Co. ferments innovative, award-winning ciders in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Cider offers an incredible line up of year-round and seasonal offerings, low calorie Sparkling, and Odyssey – a high ABV epic adventure, Seattle Cider Co has something for every cider drinker.

