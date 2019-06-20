Seattle Cider Company and Sound Craft Seltzer Expand Distribution to Pennsylvania

SEATTLE – Seattle Cider Company and Sound Craft Seltzer Co. continue their robust growth by expanding to Pennsylvania through a partnership with Penn Beer Sales & Service beginning in June of 2019.

Seattle Cider Company, known for their uniquely dry, handcrafted ciders, made with real ingredients, will offer an extensive line of draft, 16 oz can four packs, and a mixed 8 pack of 16 oz cans including Semi Sweet, Berry Rosé, Basil Mint, and the newest seasonal offering, Pineapple Agave. Made with fresh pressed Washington apples, Seattle Cider offers award-winning ciders that are naturally gluten-free.

Sound Craft Seltzer offers three fresh flavors, Rosé, Cucumber, and Grapefruit, available in single flavor 6-packs of 12-ounce cans, and in a 12-pack variety pack. At 5% ABV, 105 calories, 2 grams of sugar and 2 grams of carbs, each flavor of Sound Seltzer contains a subtle and crisp flavor derived from fermenting on fresh, real ingredients.

As the number of people seeking gluten-free and low-calorie options continues to grow, Seattle Cider Company and Sound Craft Seltzer Co both offer high quality and hand-crafted beverages, a natural fit with Penn Beer’s commitment to delivering the highest quality beverages. Both brands will be available in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Delaware, Lehigh, and Northampton counties.

“We’re beyond excited to bring our unique line of craft ciders and seltzers to the Keystone State,” said Founder and CEO Joel VandenBrink. “We couldn’t be happier to have found the right distribution partner with Penn Beer.”

Seattle Cider Co and Sound Craft Seltzer representatives will be traveling throughout Pennsylvania this week. Look for details about launch events on Facebook and Instagram @soundseltzer and @seattleciderco.

Establishments interested in carrying Seattle Cider Company products are encouraged to send inquires to info@seattlecidercompany.com.

About Seattle Cider Company

Not your standard cider. Seattle Cider Company bridges the gap between wine and beer with flavorful, small-batch cider, bringing true craft cider back to Seattle and across the country. Seattle Cider Company’s year-round and seasonal offerings break the mold of overly sweet cider, showcasing the incomparable flavor of Washington apples. Naturally gluten free and made from a custom blend of fresh pressed, locally grown apples, Seattle Cider Company’s products are handcrafted with all natural ingredients and never from concentrate. Seattle Cider products are currently available throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Missouri, Massachusetts, Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Montana and now Pennsylvania. Visit our tasting room, The Woods, at 4660 Ohio Ave. S. in Seattle. For more information, visit seattlecidercompany.com, or follow Seattle Cider Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@seattleciderco).

About Sound Craft Seltzer Co.

Stay Cool. Sound Craft Seltzer Co. was born from the idea that every beverage category deserves a delicious craft option. Fermented on unprocessed, organic, and whole ingredients, Sound Seltzer elevates hard seltzer to another level where real, fresh ingredients are the Sound choice. For more information, visit us on Facebook and Instagram @soundseltzer or online at soundseltzer.com