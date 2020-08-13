Seagram’s Escapes Introduces New Flavor to Spiked High ABV Line

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Seagram’s Escapes Spiked, the high ABV flavored malt beverage brand, is expanding its profile with the addition of Spiked Blue Razberry. The launch is the latest in the line of delicious fruit flavors that have helped the brand to become the #4 high ABV FMB singles brand contributing to growth in the total U.S.[i] The product will hit shelves nationwide in 23.5-ounce, single cans in September 2020.

Blue Razberry ranked the #2 most preferred flavor among consumers who drank a high ABV FMB in the past three months, coming in at the #1 most preferred flavor among males and #3 most preferred flavor among females in primary research.[ii]

“Flavor is the number one driver of purchase for FMB products, and the Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line has been a proven winner,” said Jennifer McCauley, brand director of Seagram’s Escapes. “Blue Razberry was a standout for appeal, fit and purchase intent among consumers in taste tests. We know this launch will offer the high ABV consumer the perfect burst of flavor to turn up their night.”

Blue Razberry

Blue Razberry is the newest flavor in the Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line, joining Jamaican Me Happy®, Citrus Punch andStrawberry Blast.

The new SKU delivers a rush of raspberry, with a lingering sweet berry finish clocking in at 8% ABV.

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked

The Seagram’s Escapes Spiked line is a brand extension of the highly popular, lower ABV Seagram’s Escapes drinks, which have experienced 10 consecutive years of sales growth. The Spiked line gained widespread popularity from the start of its fall 2017 launch and quickly became the #7 best-selling brand in the total U.S. convenience channel.[iii]

“The high ABV FMB category is strong, and Seagram’s Escapes Spiked has been gaining share for five consecutive months,” says McCauley. “With the introduction of Blue Razberry, we’re confident that Spiked will continue to gain momentum.”

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked allows consumers to get higher alcohol content without having to compromise the great-tasting flavor they love, according to McCauley.

For more information on Spiked Blue Raspberry and the entire Spiked line of products, please visit: www.seagramsescapes.com.

About Seagram’s Escapes Spiked

Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is a higher ABV line of Seagram’s Escapes premium malt beverages. Spiked offers the same delicious, “fruit forward” flavor that Seagram’s Escapes is known for – now with eight percent ABV. Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is available nationally in 23.5oz cans and comes in top selling Escapes flavors including Jamaican Me Happy®, Citrus Blast and Strawberry Blast. Spiked, along with Seagram’s Escapes, is produced in Rochester, New York. With a world class team of talented employees, FIFCO USA has propelled Seagram’s Escapes into the number three traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States. Seagram’s Escapes has earned ten consecutive years of sales growth, gaining the attention of industry analysts and earning Impact Databank’s Hot Brand Award for eight consecutive years. For more information, visitwww.seagramsescapes.com. Please enjoy our malt beverages responsibly.

