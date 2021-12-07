Scientist.com and Pizza Port Brewing Company Co-Create Local Beer Celebrating San Diego Culture

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical and biotech industry’s leading R&D marketplace, announced today that it has partnered with Pizza Port Brewing Co. to create a new beer called “the Local Experiment”. The Solana Beach-based companies joined together to celebrate a thriving San Diego cultural scene that includes many world-famous biotech companies and craft beer breweries.

“Pizza Port is not only a pioneer within the craft brewing industry, but they’re also recognized as long time business leaders in San Diego,” stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. “Since our offices are located just a stone’s throw away from each other, it seemed natural to come together to celebrate two of San Diego’s most famous attributes – biotech and beer!”

In 1992, brother and sister Gina and Vince Marsaglia began serving their first self-brewed beer at the flagship Pizza Port location in Solana Beach. Nearly 30 years and numerous brewing awards later, Pizza Port now has five locations throughout southern California. Founded in Solana Beach in 2007, Scientist.com has grown into one of the country’s fastest-growing privately owned companies, appearing on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing US private companies for five consecutive years (2017-2021).

“Beer collaborations are a great way for two very different companies to come together and highlight similarities they may share,” stated Gina Marsaglia, Founder of Pizza Port Brewing Co. “Scientist.com and Pizza Port both focus on constant experimentation, high customer satisfaction and a passion for good beer!”

Pizza Port will be hosting a “The Local Experiment” release party on Wednesday, December 8 at its Solana Beach location from 4:30pm – 8:00pm, and “The Local Experiment” will be available at other Pizza Port locations throughout December. For a full list of locations, visit https://www.pizzaport.com/brewpubs

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry’s leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

For more information: https://www.prweb.com/releases/scientist_com_and_pizza_port_brewing_company_co_create_local_beer_celebrating_san_diego_culture/prweb18368062.htm