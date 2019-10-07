Schlafly Beer Releases Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails: Old Fashioned Ale

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, introduces a new release in the “St. Louis Crafted Cocktail” brand: Old Fashioned Ale (8.0% ABV). The four-pack of 330-ML bottles features the flavors of one of America’s most iconic cocktails, the Old Fashioned, in a sweet and smoky barrel-aged brew. Following the release of White Russian Ale, Kentucky Mule Ale, Paloma Gose and Bellini Saison, Old Fashioned Ale is available now in the St. Louis area and surrounding markets.

The Old Fashioned Ale packs a punch of flavor. Brewed with blood orange juice, the Ale is then aged on bourbon barrel chips, serving up effervescence with notes of citrus, bitters, and smoke with a rich golden hue.

“You taste every element of an Old Fashioned, combined with every component that is expected from a full-bodied Ale. This contemporary twist on a long-time bar favorite is the best of both worlds, especially as we transition into fall and the colder months ahead,” said Stephen Hale, Founding Brewer.

Old Fashioned Ale is the final release from Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails in 2019. With its simple text and packaging, the line of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails evokes the spirit of craft cocktails – an air of mystery and intrigue for what’s inside. The unique apothecary-style bottle exemplifies an experimental brew: a cocktail that’s not a beer, and a beer that’s not a cocktail. For more information, follow on Instagram at @stlcraftedcocktails.

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails: Old Fashioned Ale is available now at the Schlafly brewpubs and in the St. Louis area and surrounding markets for a suggested retail price $11.99. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visit schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is a line of all-natural, crafted malt beverages, inspired by the flavors of iconic cocktails. The four-pack of 330-ML bottles evoke an air of mystery for what’s inside. The simple packaging and apothecary-style bottles capture the true innovation and experimentation of craft cocktails. The brand will be available throughout the Midwest in St. Louis, MO as well as surrounding states throughout 2019. The suggested retail price for the four-pack of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is $11.99.

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is from The Saint Louis Brewery, makers of Schlafly Beer.